Jenny Miranda criticizes Thammy Miranda and denies romance with Gretchen’s son

Jenny Miranda decided to comment on the latest statements by Thammy Miranda, who criticized RecordTV for announcing Bia Miranda as “Gretchen’s granddaughter” in the cast of ‘A Fazenda 14’. Jenny is considered a “daughter at heart” of the Queen of Shake, but the muse’s son forbade her to use her mother’s name.

In an interview with the portal “Em Off”, Jenny denied an old story, that she would have had a relationship with Thammy. “I’m not Thammy’s ex. All this at the time was marketing. See if you have any pictures of me and Thammy kissing on the mouth. It was to be able to raise Tammy at the time, because he didn’t have a job, he couldn’t earn money. He was with Júlia, then he broke up with Júlia, he had nothing to do”, she began in the statement to journalist Fabia Oliveira.

In the sequence, she explained that even the engagement she had with Thammy was just for appearances. “I joined the group The Cats, then he put me as his girlfriend, then as his fiancée. There was even something like a plate of those we were going to marry”, she commented, who complained about the attacks of her former “ex”: “Thammy was quiet. Out of nowhere, he decided to come up with this. He wants to be in the news somehow. And if he doesn’t show up, it’s not him.”

Finally, Jenny Miranda explained that she is not afraid of Thammy Miranda’s reactions and assured that she does not care about the criticism she has been receiving from members of Gretchen’s family. “I’m not afraid of anyone, I’m not afraid of anything. I don’t care what they’ll think. The truth is there, the truth is this. I think what is happening is unfair. How they had so much consideration for us one day, and the next we no longer have family relationships. There are family conversations here. That it? It’s a frame for something, an injustice,” she pondered.