Jessie J performs a pop motivational show, but shows herself to be lighter and boastful in her 3rd Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

“Who’s here just to hear ‘Price Tag’?”, asked Jessie J, seriously, near the end of her show this Thursday (8) at Rock in Rio 2022. Seeing a sea of ​​hands raised, she amended, laughing. : “So this song is dedicated to everyone but you.”

This joke (and the perfect timing with which it was told) sums up the singer’s show, the last one on the Sunset Stage on this fourth day of the festival. Still singing too well and emotional beyond measure, Jessie added to her popstar version a good bit of braggadocio.

The singer opened the show with “Do it like a dude”, a song in which she says she can do everything a guy can do. It is one of the heaviest rockers in the repertoire, largely due to the presence of Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato. In addition to playing with her, the musician from Mato Grosso do Sul performs with Silk Sonic, a duo formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak that won four Grammys this year.

Jessie J Sings James Brown Song And Asks Audience To Dance With Her

The first time, in 2013, Jessica was more at the beginning of her career and filled her repertoire with several covers, such as the one of “I don’t wanna miss a thing” (famous with Aerosmith). This time, the singing side of the dance band comes with the celebrated “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine”, by James Brown.

The loose, direct, swinging start is no exception. Jessie’s always emotional performance, with no room for subtlety, is still part of the show, but she is distinctly lighter and more jokey.

She asks if anyone came to see her at her previous concert at the festival and few raise their hands. Then she says that she only saw twenty people respond. “Raise your hand if you didn’t answer because of my accent! Raise your hand if you didn’t understand because you drank too much beer.”

In the first speech, after “Masterpiece”, he talks with good humor about the rules of the show: he jokes that only those who can sing should sing “so as not to spoil the videos of the shows you are recording”. He asks everyone to respect each other and not hold up posters so as not to block the view of others.

Afterwards, he joked that he was drinking vodka, but it was water. She took off her high heels with the help of a fan and praised her own foot (“I went for a pedicure yesterday, it’s beautiful”). Then she amended those fine jokes with a very long speech about loving yourself. She sat on the edge of the stage and sang the ballad “Who You Are”. “Applaud yourselves,” she urged her at the end.

Fan helps Jessie J take off her shoes at Rock in Rio

When announcing “Bang Bang”, recorded with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, he said he would sing a new song that no one there had heard yet. That nothing. It was Jessie’s best-performing song on the American charts.

Anyone who is a fan of Jessie would have reason to be concerned about the singer, so it’s even better news to see her in good shape not only vocally, but also in terms of humor.

The singer has faced difficulties in her personal life in recent years. In late 2020, the singer was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease after waking up without hearing and balance. In 2021, she revealed that she was pregnant and had a miscarriage.

Meniere’s Disease is one of the most common diseases that affect the labyrinth. During a crisis, its most frequent symptoms are vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss, nausea and vomiting, feeling of pressure in the ears or head. Once the crisis is over, the symptoms may disappear completely.

Jessie J appears lighter and blustery in her 3rd Rock in Rio

