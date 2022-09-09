Jesus starts on the bench, Marquinhos, ex-São Paulo, has a gala debut and commands Arsenal’s victory in the Europa League

In their Europa League debut, Arsenal beat Zurich 2-1

O Arsenal debuted on the right foot Europa League. The English team made the favoritism count and won the Zurich per 2 to 1this Thursday (8), away from home, for the first round of group A.

marquinhosexSao Pauloand Nketiah swung the nets for the gunners. kryeziu discounted for the Swiss club.

Arsenal entered the field with a mixed team after the Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat last weekend in the Premier League. With Jesus at the bank, Brazilians Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos started playing.

The first half was largely dominated by the English team, which started ahead in the 16th minute with a goal by Marquinhos, a Brazilian debutant ex-São Paulo. However, despite reaching 78% possession of the ball, he found it difficult to finish.

In the final minutes, Nketiah faltered and committed a penalty in Ali. Kryeziu took charge and left everything the same for the home team.

In the second half, Arsenal kept the ball at their feet and kept pressing. Until at 16. Marquinhos crossed in the right way for Nketiah to head and put the gunners front again.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Arsenal adds the first 3 points and assumes the group A leadership. right behind, come PSV and Bodo/Glimt, both with 1 point. Zurich appears in the flashlight.

The guy: Marquinhos

In his debut, the ex-São Paulo striker swung the net and even assisted Nketiah’s goal. He was signed in the last transfer window, traveled with the team for the pre-season in the United States and was related to the games of the Premier Leaguebut did not leave the bank.

On this Thursday, he won the opportunity to start the match from the beginning and returned it in style.

tribute to the queen

At halftime, the stadium’s loudspeaker system announced the death of queen elizabeth II at age 96. Both teams held a minute’s silence in honor of the British queen before the ball rolled in the 2nd half.

next games

Arsenal return to the field on Sunday (11) to face Everton at 10 am (Brasília), by the Premier League, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The second round of the Europa League takes place next Thursday (15), at 4 pm. Arsenal receive the PSVwhile Zurich faces the Bodo/Glimt.

Datasheet

Zurich 1 x 2 Arsenal

GOALS: Arsenal: Marquinhos (16′ of Q1) and Nketiah (16′ of Q2); Zurich: Kryeziu (43′ of Q1)

ZURICH: Brecher; Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Kryeziu, Aliti; Dzemaili (Count), Selnaes, Okita, Krasniqi (Marchesano), Guerrero (Rohner); Tosin. Coach: Franco Foda

ARSENAL: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel Magalhães, Tierney (Zinchenko); Lokonga, Fábio Vieira (Ödegaard), Xhaka; Marquinhos (Saka), Nketiah (Gabriel Jesus), Gabriel Martinelli. Coach: Mikel Arteta