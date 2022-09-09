João Paulo Cappellanes, from Band, is punished by ACEESP after celebrating Palmeiras’ elimination

Credit: Playback / Instagram

the journalist João Paulo Cappellanesfrom TV Band, received a punishment from ACEESP (Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of São Paulo) for having celebrated the elimination of Palmeiras in Libertadores, last Tuesday (06).

Cappellanes was in the middle of Allianz Parque and celebrated the classification of Athletico-PR in a video posted on his social networks.

It is worth noting that the journalist has always said in TV and radio broadcasts that he is a Hurricane fan.

Look:

In an official statement, ACEESP said that it formally sent a warning to the journalist “due to the content of the videos of his authorship, posted on social networks with a wide audience, in which he adopts behavior that contradicts what the statute provides in relation to the posture of the journalist. journalist, when on duty, in areas strictly reserved for the work of the press in football stadiums”.

In addition, the association made a request to the Inquiry Commission to set up an internal administrative process to investigate the facts that occurred. With this, the sanctions provided for in the regulation will be determined, if necessary.

The Inquiry Commission has as effective members the journalists Doro Junior, Fabio Salgueiro and Anderson Cheni; and on the substitute: Marcello Lima, Eduardo Affonso and Guilherme Gomes.

THE ACEESP also reported that João Paulo Cappellanes has up to 15 days to present its defence. And Band, the vehicle in which the journalist works, has already been informed about the process.

“Finally, we reiterate that ACEESP does not condone behaviors that violate professional ethics and that do not comply with the protocol provided for areas specifically designated for the work of the press”, concluded the statement signed by President Nelson Nunes.