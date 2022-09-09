Juliette discovers illness and is hospitalized abroad: Very strong pain

According to the artist, she was hospitalized due to liver pains.

Juliette saw his world change completely when he participated in Globo’s “BBB21”. At the time, she fell in favor of the public, won the award and followed her career as a singer and influencer.

In June of this year, the artist enjoyed her vacations in cities like Barcelona and Ibiza, Spain.

During the podcast Um Milkshake Called Wanda, which aired this Thursday, 08, the famous confessed that faced with health problems during the trip.

In short, at the time, the former participant of “BBB21” confessed that she felt a lot of pain and had to beg to be treated at the hospital where she was admitted.

It all started when Juliette answered if she had used the fact of being famous and an artist to get benefits.

“I gave one, it was the biggest. I was in the hospital and nobody wanted to see me. The person didn’t even know who I was. I said: ‘Moço, yo soy una cantante brasileña”began the artist.

Then Juliette admitted he had a liver problem and stressed that he would never do that in Brazil.

“I was desperate, I didn’t even know how to speak Spanish, I said: ‘I have to do something’. I didn’t even tell anyone about it, but there I had a liver problem and was hospitalized”said the famous.

According to Juliette, medical care is different from Brazil, doctors do the exams and only come back when the exams are ready.

“There they leave you in a room, do the exams and only come back with the results to treat you. They are very practical. They checked everything.”admitted the artist.

In addition, Juliette confessed that she had a hard time due to her pain and was hospitalized for two days.

“I had a very strong liver problem, it was a very strong pain. No one can enter, you are alone”said the global, which continued:

“I lay there, I was like hospitalized, I spent a night there. I left the next day in the afternoon. Nobody knew here, people think I looked wonderful”said Juliette.

Then Juliette revealed what she did. “Do you think he gave me confidence? I spoke yo have a song with Luis Fonsi. Alok, Lenny Tavarez, I started to speak the name of the people I had music with. Then he laughed, he burst out laughing.”she said, who continued:

“I said: ‘I just wanted you to call a doctor, I’m feeling sick. He called, the doctor arrived, the doctor laughing. Then I understood that they were like ‘that girl is desperate’. She is delirious, crazy”said Juliette, who no more problems with pain.