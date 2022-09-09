Justice orders release of Flamengo fan arrested for harassment of reporter | Rio de Janeiro

The Justice of Rio ordered the release of Marcelo Benevides Silva, the Flamengo fan arrested for harassing ESPN reporter Jessica Dias, before the match this Wednesday (7) at Maracanã, for the Libertadores semifinal. The decision is this Thursday (8).

Marcelo, who had gone to the stadium with his son, was arrested in the act. He was transferred late in the morning to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio.

“I replace the preventive detention of the accused, in the form of article 319 of the CPP, which are: ” Prohibition of leaving the state without judicial authorization, ” Prohibition of contact with victims and witnesses, rescuers if relatives ” Prohibition of presence in sports shows with participation of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo while the process lasts. Let the release permit and subpoena be issued”, says judge Marcello Rubioli in his decision.

Jessica was following the arrival of the crowd outside the stadium and was speaking live on the channel when the man, without permission, gave a kiss on the cheek.

1 of 3 Flamengo fan kisses ESPN reporter Jessica Dias — Photo: Reproduction/ESPN Flamengo fan kisses ESPN reporter Jessica Dias — Photo: Reproduction/ESPN

According to ESPN, the team accompanying Jessica managed to hold the harasser and asked the PMs to take him to the police station. A custody hearing was held this Wednesday, at the Special Criminal Court, and his arrest was ordered.

The man was taken to the 19th DP (Tijuca). Until the last update of this report, g1 had not been able to contact his defense.

2 of 3 Flamengo fan was taken to the Maracanã Jecrim — Photo: Cahê Mota/ge Flamengo fan was taken to Jecrim do Maracanã — Photo: Cahê Mota/ge

Flamengo and ESPN repudiated the red-black’s attitude.

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo repudiates the harassment committed by a red-black fan with ESPN journalist Jessica Dias during a report before tonight’s match. It is unfortunate that disgusting acts like this, which do not represent the Red-Black Nation, still happen.”

Also in note, the ESPN stated that “reporter Jéssica Dias was the victim of harassment outside the Maracanã stadium, where she worked covering Flamengo x Velez”.

“Attitudes like that don’t fit on our planet today, whether at a football game or at any woman’s house. Our team that accompanied Jessica managed to arrest the aggressor and asked the police to refer him to the Maracanã police station.

Jessica, as every woman should do, filed a police report. ESPN and Disney repudiate any type of aggression against women. The company will fully support our reporter and we hope that the aggressor will be punished with all the rigor that the law allows.”