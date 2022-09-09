Kate Middleton will assume Diana title; see more royal changes

With the death of Queen Elizabeth, this Thursday (8/9), a new musical chairs will take place in the British monarchy. It is worth remembering that the titles of members of the royal family are not for life.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, will take on the role of Princess of Wales, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Diana. Her husband William, who is also the Duke of Cambridge, will inherit several status. Of all, the main one is that of Prince of Wales, reserved for the heir to the throne. But he will still hold the Duke of Cornwall, Earl Chester and Duke of Rothesay designations when he is in Scotland.

Prince Charles, Elizabeth II’s eldest son, is now King Charles III. His wife, Camilla Parker, who was the Duchess of Cornwall, will become queen consort.

George, the firstborn of William and Kate Middleton, is currently second in line to the throne. The 9-year-old will become known as Prince George of Wales. When he decides to marry, he must receive a ducat on the day of the wedding.

And Harry?

Children of Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet Diana do not have titles or the expression “His Royal Highness” before their given name. However, when their grandfather Charles commands the British Crown, the brothers are entitled to the status of royalty.

Instead of becoming a duke, Prince Edward became known as the Earl of Wessex when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. The queen’s youngest is expected to obtain the status of Duke of Edinburgh when his brother, Charles, wins the title. King of the United Kingdom. At the time of the engagement, there was the announcement that his father and mother, Philip and Elizabeth, had granted the title. Sophie, on the other hand, will receive the nickname in the female version.

