Kawan approves Botafogo’s debut in the Copa Rio Sub-20/OPG and projects: ‘We are going in search of the second championship’

O Botafogo debuted with victory in the Copa Rio under-20/OPG last Wednesday, beating Serrano 1-0 in Petrópolis. Defender of the team in the duel and with experience in the professional team, Kawan evaluated the first game in the competition.

– It’s always good to wear Glorioso’s shirt. We made a good debut and had opportunities to increase the score, but we still need to adjust some details that were missing in the game so that in the return match we can come out with the classification – said Kawan.

Botafogo is the current champion and will try this year for the eighth title of the competition. Kawan evaluated Glorioso’s expectations for the Copa Rio Sub-20/OPG, which is played in a knockout system and is the only tournament in the category in the second half of the year.

– My expectation and that of the group are the same. Let’s go in search of the championship. We also had the arrival of some reinforcements that will add a lot. The OPG will also work for us as a preparation for the Copa São Paulo. I’m not saying that we feel pressure, but an extra incentive. That’s for sure. We are going to fight to defend the title and show the evolution and the good work that we were doing daily during the competitions we competed – he said.

Botafogo can even draw the return game, scheduled for next Thursday (15), at 3 pm, at CEFAT, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa Rio Sub-20/OPG. If Serrano wins by a goal difference, the spot will be defined by direct kicks from the penalty spot.