King Charles Controversies

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who assumes the British throne is Charles, 73, eldest son of the Queen and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. From letters sent to UK government ministers making petitions to receiving millions of dollars in cash from the Qatari prime minister, the successor to the throne has made headlines several times for getting involved in controversy.

Black Spider memos

Between 2004 and 2005, Charles sent ministers from seven UK government departments letters in which he petitioned on issues ranging from the Iraq war to alternative therapies.

The hiding place of these secret memos was made public after a 10-year battle by the Guardian. 27 letters were found, 10 of which were from Charles.

The name “Black Spider Memo” was given due to the Prince of Wales’ distinctly illegible handwriting, recalls The Iindependent.

Handshake with Robert Mugabe

Charles shook hands with then-president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005. The incident was not well regarded as the European Union imposed sanctions against the Mugabe regime over allegations of human rights violations. .

Paradise Papers

In 2007, Charles campaigned to amend climate change agreements without revealing that his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, had invested millions of pounds in an offshore company to change climate agreements, the leaked Paradise Papers documents show, the BBC recalls.

Soot

In 2009, it was revealed that Charles called his friend Kolin Dhillon, an Asian British businessman, “Sooty”. However, Dhillon defended Charles against accusations of racism, saying the nickname was a “term of endearment”.

Osama Bin Laden’s Family Charitable Donation

In 2013, Charles accepted a £1 million donation from two of Osama Bin Laden’s half-brothers, two years after the al-Qaeda leader’s death, to the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF).

According to the BBC, bin Laden was disowned by his family in 1994 and there are no indications that his half-brothers had any links to his activities.

Qatari politician money suitcase

According to a Sunday Times report, Charles reportedly received £3 million during meetings with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar, in 2015.

The money was passed immediately to the Prince of Wales Charity Fund (PWCF), one of the Prince of Wales’ charities, Clarence House said.

cash for honors

Michael Fawcett, the then chief executive of Charles’ charity, helped nominate Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz to an honorary title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). It shows a Sunday Times investigation published in 2021.

However, a spokesperson for Charles told CNN that “the Prince of Wales was not aware of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship based on the donation to his charities”.