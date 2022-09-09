LAST batch of Income Tax refund already has a published date; see now

Another batch of refund from the Income tax is close to being released. Consultations for the 5th installment will be made available this month and the IRS has already released the official date for citizens.

The refund is divided into 5 lots. The first was made available in May, which was paid to the preferential group, established by the IRS. The other installments are being distributed according to the order in which the statements are sent.

The IRS reported that, this year, it received a total of 36 million IR statements.

2022 Income Tax refund inquiries

Income tax refund consultation is available one week before payments are made. This time, the consultation can be made on the 23rd of this month, the payments for the 5th batch will take place on the 30th of this month.

Calendar of the 5th batch of Income Tax refund

Check below the official dates for the release of Income Tax refunds 2022.

1st batch – May 31

2nd batch – June 30

3rd batch – July 29

4th batch – August 31

5th batch – September 30

How to check the refund?

To see if the refund IRS is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

access the Federal Revenue website; Inform the CPF and date of birth; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the application of the IRS (available for Android and iOS).

Who should file the income tax return?

Person who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return. Emergency Aid is also considered taxable income;

Taxpayer who received exempt income, non-taxable exclusively at source, the sum of which exceeds R$ 40 thousand last year;

Whoever obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights, subject to the incidence of tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;

Who had, in 2021, gross revenue in excess of R$ 142,798.50 in rural activities;

Who had, until December 31, 2021, the possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value greater than BRL 300 thousand;

Anyone who became a resident in Brazil in any month and was in that condition until December 31, 2021;

One who was exempt from capital gain tax on the sale of residential property, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days.