Latam comments on the importance of its flight hub in Fortaleza





Latam released this Thursday morning (8) some data on the operation of its hub in Fortaleza, Ceará, it already accounts for almost three times more company take-offs than other capitals in the North and Northeast regions. In addition, Fortaleza airport already connects 3 to 6 times more LATAM passengers compared to other airports in Brazil (except hubs).

Currently, LATAM operates flights from the capital of Ceará to 14 national destinations, in addition to the Fortaleza-Miami international route, which reopened in July this year. With 42 weekly flights from Fortaleza to São Paulo/Guarulhos, LATAM also allows passengers from Fortaleza to connect to its other 19 international destinations (Asunción, Barcelona, ​​Bogotá, Buenos Aires/Aeroparque, Buenos Aires/Ezeiza, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Lima, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Mendoza, Milan, Montevideo, New York, Orlando, Paris, Santiago and Rome).

As pointed out by Aline Mafra, director of sales and marketing at LATAM Brazil, “These investments reflect LATAM’s cooperation efforts with the government of the State of Ceará to make air transport in Brazil viable”. In the second half of 2021, the company opened operations in two more cities in Ceará: Juazeiro do Norte and Jericoacoara.

In 2022, LATAM reached the mark of 54 Brazilian destinations, a record in its history in the country and which has an advantage over the 44 destinations served before the Covid-19 pandemic (August 2019). This year alone, the company opened operations in Sinop, Montes Claros, Cascavel, Caxias do Sul, Juiz de Fora and Presidente Prudente.

