Leader, Cruzeiro wins Operário-PR and reaches 12 unbeaten games in Serie B







Leader, Cruzeiro wins Operário-PR and reaches 12 unbeaten games Photo: Giazi Cavalcante/Code19/Gazeta Press

This Thursday, the cruise won the PR workerat Mineirão, by 1 to 0, for the 29th round of Serie B. With that, the team led by Paulo Pezzolano reaches twelve unbeaten games.

The victory leaves Cruzeiro with 62 points in the lead. Meanwhile, Operário-PR gets complicated and is in the relegation zone, in 18th place, with 30.

Cruzeiro’s next match is now only on Saturday, September 17, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Rei Pelé stadium, against CRBat the end of the 30th round of Série B. Meanwhile, Operário-PR enters the field on Tuesday to face the vice-lantern Guaraniat 7 pm, at Germano Kruger.

The game between Cruzeiro and Operário-PR

Cruzeiro made it clear that they were playing at home and prevailed in the match. Before the first minute, Raposa almost opened the scoring with Bruno Rodrigues. The number nine went through the defense and finished on goal, giving work to Vanderlei, who almost let it slip. Afterwards, Machado took a chance on a free-kick and the Phantom’s goalkeeper was attentive to defend.

Operário-PR responded to 12 with Fernando Neto, who invaded the area and kicked. Rafael Cabral came out well and made the save. In the 46th minute, Machado regained possession for Cruzeiro and played for Bruno Rodrigues, who saw Edu in the area and played for the striker to open the scoring. Still, in extra time, Operário-PR was in danger in two moves. First, Pavani tried with a header and then Rafael Chorão kicked in and stopped in the defense of Rafael Cabral.

In the second half, the visiting team almost left everything the same, but Rafael Chorão’s kick hit the post. In the 21st minute, he was close to scoring the second. The midfielder was left with the leftovers in the area and finished, but hit the post and went out through the bottom line. With some difficulties, Raposa gave work to the defense of the Paraná team, looking for the second goal. Likewise, it took all three points and maintains its lead in the lead.

DATASHEET

CRUISE 1 X 0 WORKER-PR

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: September 8, 2022, Thursday

Time: at 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores (SP)

assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho (SP) and Amanda Pinto Matias (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

red cards:

yellow cards: Daniel Jr., Edu, Zé Ivaldo, Willian Oliveira (Cruzeiro); Junior Brandão (Operário-PR)

GOALS:

cruise: Edu (at 46 minutes of Q1)

PR worker:

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo (Geovane), Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Mathues Bidu, Willian Oliveira (Pedro Castro), Filipe Machado and Daniel Jr. (Country); Jajá (Chay), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu (Luvannor)

Technician: Paulo Pezzolano

WORKER-PR: Vanderlei; Arnaldo (Jean Carlo), Dirceu, Reniê and Fabiano; Rafael Chorão (Lucas Mendes), Fernando Neto (Felipe Saraiva), Giovanni Pavani and Reina (Tomas Bastos); Paulo Victor and Junior Brandão (Paulo Sérgio)

Technician: Matheus Costa