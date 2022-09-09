Learn about excoriation disorder, a self-injurious practice that occurs on the skin

posted on 09/09/2022 13:24



The month of September is dedicated to the Brazilian suicide prevention campaign, which started in 2015, Yellow September. The objective is to reduce the stigma surrounding the subject and highlight the importance of seeking help. In addition, the action aims to clarify issues related to emotional disorders, manifested in numerous ways in the body, including the skin.

These problems can trigger conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, hives, and the little-known but all-too-common excoriation disorder, recently described in DSM-5 (American Association of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders). of Psychiatry). Skin picking, as it is also called, is characterized by the act of hurting the skin – pinching, scratching, scratching, rubbing, biting – in response, often, to feelings of acute stress, anxiety or boredom.

The self-injurious practice occurs in places that are easier to access by the hands, such as the face, arm, forearm, legs and belly, and causes a sensation of relief in the individual who, sometimes, may not feel any pain. “There is not necessarily a tension, as some people actually have difficulties in controlling impulses and practice these acts without realizing it. generating some comfort and becoming something unconscious over the years”, explains psychiatrist Fábio Henrique Mendonça.

This condition can occur at any stage of life and, although there is not enough data to point to a period in which excoriations intensify, experts indicate that it is a very recurrent problem in adolescence. That’s because it’s at this time that bigger ripples appear on the skin, especially on the face, derived from acne. Psychiatrist and professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) Raphael Boechat recalls that it is quite rare for the disorder to start at older ages.

little known condition

Boechat emphasizes that the diagnosis of excoriation disorder is still very recent, since it is not even classified in isolation in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), of the World Health Organization (WHO). In the document, the condition is included in impulse control disorder. For this reason, there is a lack of data and more accurate information about the problem. “It is known, however, that the adjacent psychiatric condition, such as depression and anxiety, aggravates the symptoms. Hence the importance of identifying associated diseases and treating them correctly”, he points out.

Also because of this lack of knowledge, many people who deal with this problem do not link it to a mental disorder, but to usual adversities, such as stress, irritation and nervousness. In addition, there is the factor of judgment on the part of individuals who do not understand that it is a disorder, generating questions and comments with a certain air of strangeness, such as the famous “why do you get hurt this way?”. This explains the feeling of embarrassment for those who deal with abrasions, and isolating themselves to hide the wounds is a common attitude.

The childhood and adolescence psychiatrist at the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB) André Salles explains that, because it is a compulsion, especially when it happens chronically, it is very difficult to change the behavior of one’s own volition. In fact, the individual needs to seek professional help to receive the proper diagnosis and the most appropriate treatment. “Knowing how to identify psychic difficulties, stress situations and how to deal with these tensions is one of the ways to deal with the problem”, he concludes.

Inside the disorder

There are hypotheses that associate the causes of excoriation disorder with anxiety, since the wounds are the materialization of this or other mental problems, such as depression and borderline personality disorder. Additionally, the condition may be linked to substance abuse.

According to Salles, the main consequences are the medical complications resulting from the injuries: damage to the skin tissue, repeated infection, which requires treatment with antibiotics, and scars, which can become hypertrophic or even keloids. Psychological suffering, arising from low self-esteem, is also a prominent factor and, finally, social and professional damage, given that many people report avoiding social or entertainment events, even going out in public, because they feel ashamed of themselves. injured.

Boechat points out as possible treatments the use of drugs to combat the diseases associated with the disorder, such as compulsion, and to help reduce these involuntary acts, in addition to psychotherapy. There are no specific remedies for excoriations, with the exception of those for topical use, to take care of the wounds more directly.

expert’s word

Can it be considered a category of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder? What is the relationship between these two conditions?

Although excoriation disorder falls under the obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) chapter of the DSM, there are differences between the two: whereas in OCD, compulsive behavior is motivated by obsessive thinking; in excoriation disorder, the patient does not necessarily have obsessive thinking, there is only compulsive behavior, that is, the difficulty in containing impulses. This one, when there is no obsession factor, is much more, in my view, an impulse control disorder than pure obsessive-compulsive disorder.

What are the differences between excoriation disorder, self-harm and trichotillomania?

In all three cases, there is the objective of alleviating an internal suffering, as if there were a deviation from psychic pain to physical pain. In excoriation disorder, the lesions are usually caused with the nails themselves and in places that are easily accessible by the hands. Furthermore, attitudes tend to be unconscious. In self-mutilation, the individual uses objects to hurt himself — pocketknives, knives, scalpels — and these are conscious acts. In trichotillomania, considered an impulse control disorder, the practice focuses on pulling out the hair, generating a feeling of pleasure in the individual, since it is also motivated by other problems, such as anxiety. Performed sometimes consciously, sometimes unconsciously, this condition can have serious consequences: some people go bald because of these attitudes.

What more practical advice and guidance would you give to someone dealing with this problem?

First point: the individual who hurts the skin creates in that place a gateway for microorganisms, bacteria and fungi and, contact with contaminated regions, will most likely become infected. Second point: injuries can bring numerous aesthetic discomfort, a fact that causes a decrease in self-esteem and social isolation. Therefore, it is necessary to seek specialized help. While a good dermatologist will tend to the wounds to prevent them from becoming infected, the psychiatrist and psychologist will address the difficulty with impulse control and especially the initial problem that led to excoriation disorder. For example, dealing with anxiety can prevent the patient from getting injured.

Short-term attitudes that seek to occupy the hands with certain activities, to avoid injuries, are a palliative aid, but they are not the solution or substitute for specialized care, treatment of the underlying disorder and psychotherapy.

Fábio Henrique Mendonça is a psychiatrist and specialist in electroconvulsive therapy. He works at Instituto Castro e Santos at Clínica Nortlife.

get help

If you are in serious trouble and are considering suicide, you can seek help by contacting the Life Appreciation Center (CVV). It is a project that provides emotional support and suicide prevention. Through telephone, e-mail and chat 24 hours a day, every day of the week, they voluntarily and free of charge assist everyone who needs to talk. The service is completely confidential.

