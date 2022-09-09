Learn how to find out if someone is reading your WhatsApp conversations

Most messaging apps reflect a certain insecurity, as there are cases involving spying, whether as an attack or inattention, when someone leaves a profile open. This can happen unintentionally, when forgetting to close the WhatsApp Web on any other device that was used to log in.

Therefore, pay attention to accesses, especially when using public networks, from free Wi-Fi, in places where there is a greater risk of data interception.

Do you suspect that someone is watching you?

It is possible to observe some signs that show that someone is accessing your conversations and even impersonating you. For example, if chats are showing as “read” without any click or actually the intention to read, marking the status of “read”, start to be suspicious. In more serious situations, it is possible to see the individual typing in his place, facilitating fraud and threats to family and friends.

Ensure your protection

Fortunately the Whatsapp it leaves the main security settings centralized on the cell phone on which the first registration took place, validating information related to the owner of the number. Access your “Settings” by selecting the “Connected Devices” section.

The dashboard displays all the devices on which your messages are possibly open, raising the dangers of monitoring by others. Try to disconnect everyone and always check this list, keeping it empty while not using the web version.

Don’t minimize the risks

do not neglect your privacy and also don’t forget to check this functionality daily, disconnecting whatever is necessary. If you have somehow lost your smartphone, prevent yourself from further damage by activating two-factor authentication for all social networks and apps with sensitive data. When opting for the browser, end the session, including break times.