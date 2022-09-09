Learn how to send condolences to the family

The official website of the British royal family has opened a channel for sending condolences to family members on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, aged 96. The monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Earlier, after the death was announced, the site released a statement stating that the platform was unavailable until “changes” were made. On Thursday night, the website (click here to access) was already available again with the top filled with a color image of the queen and her birth and death dates.

When scrolling down, the internet user finds official announcements about the death and there is a tab (on the right) of “Book of condolence”.

When clicked, the form for sending the text appears and the following message appears: “Please send your message of condolence using this form. A selection of messages will be transmitted to members of the Royal Family and may be kept in the Royal Archives for the posterity”.

The form available requires filling in the name, email, location and has a space for sending the message. It is also possible to share the written text on Facebook or Twitter.

The website also said that “some information may be out of date following the recent announcement of the Queen’s death”.

First message on the royal family website

At the top of the website, which had a black background, was the message: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022”, accompanied by a photo of the Queen when she was younger.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The king and queen consort [título dado à esposa do rei vigente] will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow. Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Royal Family’s official website is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made,” the message read.

the queen’s death

Elizabeth had been placed under medical observation on Thursday (8) and her immediate family members were informed and traveled to the scene.

In power for 70 years, the queen had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest. Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.

His last public engagement was on Tuesday (6), when he appointed the new British prime minister, Liz Truss. For the first time in history, the ceremony was held at Balmoral. Until then, all previous prime ministers had been appointed by her at Buckingham Palace in London.

Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles, heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

What must happen now? Charles, 73, is the queen’s heir and is already treated as king although he has not yet been proclaimed. The council that will proclaim Charles the new king is due to take place the day after the monarch’s death, at St. James. On the same day, the prime minister will go to Buckingham Palace to meet with Charles. Soon after, the newly installed monarch will tour the UK.

The funeral is planned to take place ten days after the death. The queen’s body will be buried in the King George 6th memorial chapel. The coffin will be next to where Philip, his parents and his sister Princess Margaret are buried.

