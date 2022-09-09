Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in FP1 at Monza







O Italian GP it started. The 16th round of the World Cup formula 1 2022 began with the first free practice at Monza. Charles Leclerc made the Italian fans happy and was the fastest with 1min22s410, ahead of his teammate, Carlos Sainz0s077 slower.

If the Ferrari duo commanded, the Mercedes duo came right after, with George Russell in third and Lewis Hamilton in fourth. Max Verstappen was fifth, 0s470 behind Leclerc.

The train

The first to enter the track was Nyck de Vries, making its participation in FP1 with Aston Martin. Verstappen and Pérez started at the front, both on hard tyres, with the Dutchman clocking 1:25.230.

Then, a small rotation of hands, until the tip returned to the Dutchman, with 1min23s449 and 1min23s234, being more than 1 second over Esteban Ocon, the new runner-up.

As time went on, teams started using soft compounds. With that, Ferrari appeared, with Leclerc taking the lead with 1min22s410, getting a margin of 0s410 from Verstappen.

Who was well at the beginning of the final third was Russell, who placed himself between the stars of Ferrari and Red Bull, being 0s279 of Leclerc.

Sainz wasted no time and placed himself in second, 0s077 behind his teammate, with 15 minutes to go.

Hamilton also appeared well, occupying fourth place, 0.421 of Leclerc, but nine thousandths ahead of Verstappen.

In the final minutes, nothing changed and Ferrari got the one-two, with Leclerc ahead.

At 12:00 the second free practice takes place. The quali is scheduled for 11 am this Saturday and the start at 10 am on Sunday.

Result

