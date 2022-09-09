Less than a week to make the self-declaration of Auxílio Caminhoneiro

Check the deadline for truck drivers to self-declare to receive the government benefit

The deadline for truck drivers to carry out the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term was initially set for August 29th. Thus, the deadline was extended to next Monday, September 12th.

Thus, the receipt must occur together with the payment of the third installment of the Auxílio Caminhoneiro transfer (referring to September), on September 24th. Therefore, it is worth noting that by 6:00 pm on August 29, 129,788 workers had already made a self-declaration.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, drivers who have registered up to that date have already received the first two installments on September 6th and will receive the third on the 24th of the same month.

Truck Driver Assistance

Firstly, Auxílio Caminhoneiro started payments on August 9, and since then two installments of the benefit have been released, referring to the months of July and August. Thus, the first payment of the social program totaled R$ 2 thousand.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 190,861 truck drivers received at this stage, thus totaling a volume of funds of almost R$381.8 million. But it is worth mentioning that the installments worth R$ 1 thousand will be valid until December 2022.

Who is entitled to receive the Trucker Aid?

Firstly, to receive the aid, you must have registered with the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters), ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) by May 31, 2022. In addition to registration, you must have a CNH and valid CPF.

The other truck drivers active in the RNTR-C on July 22, even if they do not have operations registered this year, must make the Self-Declaration through the Emprega Brasil Portal or in the Digital Work Card application.

Thus, the declaration must be specific to receive the benefit, aiming to ensure that these people are able to carry out transport operations.

In addition, it should be noted that, regardless of the number of vehicles that the worker has, the value of the transfer will be R$ 1 thousand. Therefore, it is also worth mentioning that professionals do not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to obtain assistance.

Trucker Allowance Calendar

Check out the registration and payment schedule for the Auxílio Caminhoneiro below:

for registration Pay day July, 22 August 9 – 1st and 2nd installments August 15th to 29th September 6 – 1st and 2nd installments September 11th September 24 – 3rd october 9 October 22 – 4th installment November 13 November 26 – 5th installment 4 december December 17 – 6th installment

