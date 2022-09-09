Libra in talks with investors for offers this month for League stake

Libra (Liga de Clubes do Brasil) – with 14 clubs – has been negotiating with investor funds to receive a proposal for the rights to part of the possible Liga do Brasileiro. BTG is the bank indicated by Libra for conversations with international funds: the expectation is to receive proposals from these by the end of September.

This Tuesday, the Forte Futebol group – with 25 clubs, 13 of which are in the Serie A – appointed XP Investimentos to negotiate investments over its rights in a League. It was a reaction from clubs bothered by the fact that Libra was already in talks with funds about the League. Therefore, there is the possibility of a separate negotiation of investments.

Named for Libra, BTG has spoken with international funds such as General Atlantic, Mubadala, Blackstone, CVC, Prisma and Advent. There are around 20 potential investors in a competition made by the bank. The idea is to negotiate a minority stake in the League in exchange for an initial contribution to the clubs.

As there is still no agreement between Libra and Forte Futebol, BTG only represents the 14 clubs in Libra, including Flamengo, Corinthians, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Santos, Vasco, Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Grêmio. The expectation is that the bank will choose a more advantageous proposal and present it to the other teams, from Forte Futebol.

From there, there are two possibilities: 1) There will be an agreement and all clubs will negotiate to receive a slice of the League 2) With no agreement, the proposal will be adapted to only involve the rights of the 14 Libra clubs. The bet is that, with guaranteed resources on the table, there is a greater chance of a deal.

With all clubs and rights included, Libra’s assessment is that the Brazilian’s revenue potential is R$ 4 billion in the first year of the contract in 2025. This involves national and international TV rights, sponsorships, signs, games, among other ways of exploring the championship. Later contracts should represent higher values.

If there is no agreement with Forte Futebol, the understanding is that it will be possible to sell only the rights of Libra clubs. The assessment is that a discount will be made in relation to the purchase of all Brazilian rights. But the calculation is that it would continue to be a significant value since Libra clubs represent around 80% of football fans, according to the organization’s calculations. But the main bet is on convergence towards an agreement.

Since May, BTG has been showing data on Brazilian revenues to international funds, with income potential. Conversations are advanced. The total bid, however, will depend on how much each investor wants to buy from Libra, and what their final assessment is of what the rights group is worth.