Lighter PS5 Has Internal Changes And Should Use Less Power | PlayStation

In Evans’ video, a new PS5 1200-series model imported from Australia is disassembled alongside a 1000-series model (from launch) and 2021 revision 1100 for comparison purposes. The motherboard of the new console version is approximately two inches shorter, with an even smaller heatsink and copper cooling tube. SSD storage that had a circuit board in previous versions now has exposed metal, something the youtuber speculated is for better heat dissipation. One downside is that the CMOS battery that stores the video game’s internal clock is now below all other components, which would make it difficult to replace it if necessary.