Live: watch Bolsonaro’s interview with Correio Braziliense – Politica

Bolsonaro (photo) runs for re-election in a coalition made up of PL, PP and Republicans (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press – 8/24/22)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be questioned, this Thursday (9/8), by journalists from the Associated Diariesthe group responsible for the State of Mines and fur Brazilian Mail. The interview, which starts at 5 pm, will be broadcast live on Correio’s YouTube channel, as part of the CB.Poder program, a joint production between the vehicle and TV Brasilia. The other Correios social networks will also broadcast the conversation. You can watch it through the player below.

Bolsonaro will be the fourth presidential candidate to participate in the attraction. On Tuesday (6), the guest was Simone Tebet, MDB candidate for the Planalto Palace. Felipe d’Avila (Novo), on September 2, and Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil), on August 31, also attended the Sabbath.

Yesterday, during rallies, Bolsonaro reinforced the religious discourse that has marked his re-election campaign, spoke about the “four lines of the Constitution”, mentioned a “fight of good against evil” and compared the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, sociologist Rosngela da Silva, wife of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

“It is the obligation of everyone to play within the four lines of the Constitution. With a re-election, we will bring to the four lines all those who dare to stay outside them”, said the president, from the top of a sound track in Brasília (DF).

Hours later, in the trio that was waiting for him in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), he adopted a similar line and asked supporters to “point out” the paths to follow.

“I will go where you point. Rest assured: we will have a much better government in a re-election, with the grace of God”, he promised.