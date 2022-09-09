LOAN CONSIGNATED AUXÍLIO BRAZIL will be released in SEPTEMBER? Find out how and where to apply

finally the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan can get off paper. The benefit has already been approved by Congress and has already been sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Despite this, the measure is having difficulties to be released immediately, such as, for example, the interest rate, which must be above average.

BANKS REJECT THE BRAZIL AID LOAN

Large private banks said that will not offer the line of credit. Among them, Bradesco, Itaú, Santander, Nubank and BMG. According to the minister, this does not mean that the market is not interested in offering credit linked to Auxílio Brasil.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship capable of granting payroll loans. It is a number that shows the market’s interest in making payroll loans available to this population”commented the minister, without naming names.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO THE AUXÍLIO BRAZIL LOAN

Anyone who receives Brazil aid You can apply for the loan from the banks that offer the modality.

According to the government, more than 20 million families will receive the payment by the end of August. People registered at BeContinuing Payment Benefit (BPC) are also released to make the payroll loan.



WHEN WILL THE AUXILIO BRAZIL LOAN BE RELEASED?

Despite being sanctioned, some criteria still need to be defined in the Ministry of Citizenship, among them the complementary standards so that financial institutions can start credit operations.

According to the ministry, the rules are expected to be published by the beginning of next month. This way, the loan can be released to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries in September.

“The law was approved, sanctioned by the president, soon afterwards the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that until the beginning of next month it will be all regulated,” Bento said at a press conference at Palácio do Planalto.

WHY HAS THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN BEEN RELEASED YET?

According to experts, not creating an interest rate ceiling can be a risk of over-indebtedness. Because of this, some banks are also resisting.

They claim that the portion of the population that receives the benefit is vulnerable and that there is a risk of default.

Despite resistance, the ceiling set for pre-registered institutions is up to 80% per yearmore than double that charged to civil servants, retirees and pensioners.

The objective is to finance the population in extreme poverty and in situations of poverty before the elections, on October 2nd.

In the eyes of the President of the Republic, this would help to make him more popular for a possible second term.

DANGERS OF THE AUXILIO BRAZIL LOAN?

Entities and specialists criticize the offer of consigned credit through the Brazil aid. They say that the measure is dangerous, after all the benefit resources are normally used for basic survival expenses.

With the loan, however, the citizen can have up to 40% of the amount received discounted.

IS THERE A MAXIMUM AMOUNT FOR THE BRAZIL AUXILIA LOAN?

The law approved by the deputies and senators, and sanctioned by the President of the Republic, defines that the payment of installments to the bank cannot use more than 40% of the amount received, of R$400.

Therefore, there is no maximum amount, as long as the installment does not exceed R$ 160 per month to pay the debt.

