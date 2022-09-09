Lotofácil da Independência prize gives to buy six mansions from Neymar; draw is this saturday

SÃO PAULO – Whoever guesses the 15 numbers of the Lotofácil da Independência alone will be able to buy six luxury mansions similar to that of the player Neymar, 19 lamborghini’s Aventador, worth R$ 8.2 million each, or nine Azimut 74 yachts.



With a prize from Lotofácil da Independência, you can buy six houses just like Neymar’s. Photo: Playback/Youtube.

The draw for the special contest (2,610) of Lotofácil da Independência will be held this Saturday (10), at 8 pm, in São Paulo. The prize is estimated at R$ 180 million. It is the biggest prize paid in the history of Lotofácil.

The prize does not accumulate due to the fact that it is a special contest, such as Mega da Virada, Quina de São João and Dupla-Sena de Easter. If no one wins the prize in the main range of 15 hits, the value passes to whoever scores 14 points and so on.

The Lotofácil single bet costs BRL 2.50, and the player must choose from 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available on the wheel.

Any bet placed for Lotofácil – it no longer needs to be on the specific wheel of Independência – will compete for the special contest.



Lotofácil’s single bet costs BRL 2.50. Photo: Disclosure.

About Neymar’s mansion

Neymar bought the mansion valued at R$ 28 million in the Portobello condominium, in Mangaratiba, one of the noblest places on the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro. The property has six suites, a tennis court, a swimming pool with a wet deck, an air-conditioned underground wine cellar and a gym with state-of-the-art equipment. The information is from the newspaper. The globe.



Neymar bought a mansion in Rio valued at R$ 28 million. Photo: Playback/Youtube.

Read other news at Imirante.com. Also follow Imirante on social media

twitter, Instagram and TikTok and like our page on Facebook and Youtube. Send information to the Newsroom of the Portal through Whatsapp over the phone (98) 99209-2383.