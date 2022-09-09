Low cost airline Flybondi announces new flights from Brazil to Buenos Aires in the summer season

Flybondi, a low cost airline in Argentina, announced this Thursday (09/08) the resumption of the Florianópolis – Buenos Aires route for the summer season. Flights must start on December 1, 2022 with a daily route. In January and February 2023, due to the large flow, two routes will be operated per day. Tickets are now available on the website, with fares starting at 35,057 weights, which revolve around BRL 1,293.

In addition to this, the company will also add one more daily flight on the Rio de Janeiro – Buenos Aires route in January and February 2023 due to the high demand at this time of year. This will be another step towards the consolidation of its operations in Brazil.

Currently, Flybondi has two daily flights to the city of Rio de Janeiro and one to São Paulo. And since international operations to our country restarted, more than 140,000 people have flown these routes. Promotional rates can be found in both destinations for the coming months: Rio de Janeiro- Buenos Aires from 40,051 pesos – around R$1,480 and São Paulo- Buenos Aires from 29,825 pesos – around R$1,100.

new-routes-flybondi

According to the company, Brazil has become a key destination since the operation of flights in the country was resumed at the end of 2021, after the pandemic and is convinced that, like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the route from Florianópolis it will be a success.

The main focus of companies low cost (low cost) is to offer the lowest possible price to transport the passenger, with maximum efficiency, punctuality and safety. However, these flights do not have an entertainment system, in-flight service, luggage included and so little early check-in and seat booking, these are some of the factors that contribute to the sudden drop in airline ticket prices.

See what it’s like to fly with the company:

