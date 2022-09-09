Lula criticizes ‘Bozo’, compares act with KKK and calls Hang ‘Louro José’

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) pinned President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a rally in Nova Iguaçu (RJ) tonight. In a firm tone and above that seen in recent rallies, Lula criticized the profile of the public present at the 7 de Setembro in Copacabana, in Rio.

“It was a very funny thing, that Bolsonaro’s act looked like a Ku Klux Klan meeting. The only thing missing was the hood. Because there were no blacks, there were no browns, there were no poor people, there were no workers,” he said. The KKK (Ku Klux Klan) was a white supremacist organization that committed acts of violence against thousands of black people in the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Joseph Blonde”. In his speech in Rio, Lula also criticized businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan stores and a faithful supporter of Bolsonaro. Hang, who is investigated by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on suspicion of financing anti-democratic acts, was next to the president in the Bolsonarista September 7 demonstrations in Brasília.

Lula called Hang “Louro José”, in allusion to Ana Maria Braga’s former stage assistant. “The main artist was ‘Véio da Havan’, who appeared as if he were Louro José, actively participating in Bolsonaro’s campaign.”

“Bozo”. Lula addressed the current president as “Bozo” when she spoke of Bolsonaro’s opposing vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of Domestics in 2013. “Bozo” is one of the ways opponents often call the president. The term also recalls the clown Bozo, who was successful on Brazilian television in the 1980s.

Do you know who voted against labor rights for maids? The current Bozo, who is the president of that country. He voted against. Because, for many people in this country, a maid does not deserve to be treated with respect. Housekeeper treated as if she were second rate

Lula (PT), in a speech in Nova Iguaçu (RJ)

Lula and Bolsonaro have appeared ahead in polls of voting intentions. The most recent from Ipec, released on the 5th, points the PT leader to the presidential race with 44% of voting intentions, against 31% for Bolsonaro. While the PT maintained the score from the previous IPEC survey, published a week earlier, the current president fluctuated one point down, within the margin of error.

The last few days have been marked by an exchange of hostilities between Lula and Bolsonaro in speeches. Yesterday, in a speech in Rio, the current president called PT a “nine-finger gangster” when talking about left-wing alliances in Latin America. “These people have to be extirpated from public life,” Bolsonaro said.

Lula spoke at an act in Nova Iguaçu (RJ) Image: Marlene Bergamo/Folhapress

reactions. As Lula raised the tone of his speech, the audience reacted with applause and screams every time he criticized Bolsonaro. The moment of greatest reaction was when, again, the former president said that he wants to allow “barbecue and beer” for Brazilians. At that moment, even those who were following the speech from outside the square – isolated for the act – reacted strongly and hit the metal plates.

no princess. Before presenting the campaign jingle, Janja, Lula’s wife, took the opportunity to criticize Bolsonaro’s speech yesterday in Brasília. “I asked them to turn on the lights on their cell phones to see if I could find any princesses. But no, there are only fighting women here. And they are the ones who will win the election in the first round for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva”, she said.

Without directly quoting Janja, Bolsonaro said that “we can make several comparisons even between the first ladies”, implying that his wife, Michelle, would be superior to Lula’s for being “a woman of God, family and active” in his life. .

“And I have been saying to single men, to single men who are tired of being unhappy: look for a woman, a princess, marry her to be even happier,” said the president yesterday at the rally in the federal capital.

focus on women. Exalted by the public present to the cries of “warrior of the Brazilian homeland”, former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) spoke just before Lula and spoke directly to the women. “We are 53% of the electorate, we are the ones who are giving the victory to President Lula. We are going to tighten up a little more, work a little more and we will win in the first round”, she said.

In an act in Nova Iguaçu (RJ), former president Lula (PT) met with the party’s candidate for the Senate, André Ceciliano (PT), and candidate for the Rio de Janeiro government, Marcelo Freixo (PSB) Image: Marlene Bergamo/Folhapress

“Zero to Zero”. Faced with Cláudio Castro (PL)’s outburst in the dispute for the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Freixo (PSB) raised the tone in his speech. The candidate recalled the secret posts scandal, revealed by the UOL News, to pin Castro. Even with the difference of 11 percentage points in the last Ipec poll, Freixo stated that he wants to go to the second round because there the dispute “starts over from zero to zero”.

Bulletproof vest. As in the last rallies —as in Manaus— Lula wore a bulletproof vest at the event in Nova Iguaçu, under his button-down shirt. Made in Baixada.

National anthem in samba. As usual at former president Lula’s rallies across the country, the national anthem was performed by a local artist. In Nova Iguaçu, Bruno Ribas sang the anthem accompanied by a cavaquinho. Ribas is a samba-enredo singer and is currently a performer at Unidos de Padre Miguel, a samba school in the west side of the state capital.

PsB booed. While speaking, state deputy Carlos Minc (PSB) mentioned Senate candidate Alessandro Molon, from the same party. The campaign for the Senate is led by a left-wing imbroglio: in addition to Molon, André Ceciliano (PT) is also a candidate.

With great penetration in the cities of Baixada Fluminense, Ceciliano was immediately praised by the audience as soon as the name of Molon was spoken by Minc. Faced with the reactions, Minc said: “Unity is the most important thing. We are united to defend Lula and Freixo and defeat Bolsonaro.”

intense magazine. Every person who entered the area reserved for the rally was searched, including press professionals. All were subjected to a metal detector, and purses, pockets and wallets were manually searched.