Lulas who think about not voting are twice as many bolsonaristas

In the electorate that does not know if they will vote in the elections, the number of people who want to elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is more than double the number who prefer Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The data is from research PowerDate held from the 4th to the 6th of September 2022.

To get to this information, the PowerDate asked the following question: “Do you think that, on election day, you will leave the house to vote?”. The interviewee could answer that 1) will vote for sure two) can go but not sure, 3) won’t vote or 4) do not know. Then, he crossed the answers with the intention to vote in the 1st round of the presidential elections.

The result is that, in the electorate that are not sure they will vote, 49% would choose Lula in the presidential succession, while 22% would vote for Bolsonaro. In the public that says they are sure they will go out to vote, 43% declare their vote for Lula and 40% for Bolsonaro.

In terms of voting intentions in the general population, Lula has 43% against 37% for Bolsonaro in the simulation of the 1st round.

The numbers show asymmetry between voters of the 2 candidates on the intention to go to vote on October 2nd. They indicate a difference in engagement between supporters of Bolsonaro (more enthusiastic) and Lula (more timid). In a tight election as the current one seems to be, this can make a difference.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 4 to 6, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-03760/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

OVERALL RESULT

The poll shows that 87% say they will leave their homes to vote on October 2nd. Those who can go but aren’t sure are 10%. Only 2% say they will not vote.

At first, the responses of respondents would indicate that the abstention rate in Brazil in the 2022 elections will be low. But it should be noted that the question measures voters’ perception of the possibility of voting, not the behavior itself. In Brazil, voting is mandatory and many prefer not to reveal their intention not to attend.

The fact is that the historical rate of abstention has been around 20%. In the 1st round of the 2018 elections, abstentions reached 20.3%. In the year-to-year comparison, the number of absentees grew slowly: in 2014, the indicator was 19.4%; in 2010, it was 18.1%; and, in 2006, 16.8%.

DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

People from the North region and who attended higher education are the ones who are most likely to be sure that they will vote. Read below for percentages by demographic.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 4 to 6, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of cross variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-03760/2022.