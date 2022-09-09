Maceio City Hall | End of Cora: Mayor JHC launches Pronto!,…

The mayor of Maceió, JHC, launched this Thursday (8), the new tool for scheduling appointments and complementary exams. It’s Pronto!, an application that will make it possible to schedule procedures via WhatsApp, with the contact (82) 99321-7974. Accompanied by the first lady, Marina Candia, the mayor evaluates the feat as another historic achievement for users of the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Now you no longer need to go to the health unit to wait in line, as appointments for exams and appointments can be made through the Pronto! app, remotely and effectively. The system started to run a while ago and first we do it, improve it and then launch it. We already have 17 units working with online scheduling, and the good thing is that even the units that already have the option to schedule online, have schedulers at the posts”, explained the mayor.

The mayor of Maceió reinforced that the system guarantees greater security, and in this way, the Cora is completed in the capital of Alagoas. “Most of the users who came to the board were to schedule more specific procedures. So we ended up with Cora and now it’s Pronto!. A system that will bring more comfort to users who will leave much more satisfied”, he added.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) began, in July, the implementation of the new tool to make appointments and complementary exams more accessible to SUS users. The new marking system is already working in all units of the 4th and 6th Sanitary Districts.

From now on, the user will also be able to schedule these procedures via WhatsApp, with the number (82) 99321-7974.

“We have been working to ensure health care and assistance for each Maceioense, as this is one of the biggest commitments of JHC management. The difficulty in scheduling appointments and exams has caused inconvenience to the population for many years, so it has become a priority to facilitate this access to our users”, said the municipal secretary of Health, Célia Fernandes.

The coordinator of the Pronto! of Marking and Regulation of Maceió, Ana Costa, has been supervising the implementation of the use of the new tool and highlights that it has received positive support from the population, as its use has reduced repressed demands for some types of specialized consultations and for complementary exams such as ultrasound. and x-ray.

“Even in the test phase, we have already received good signals from users who have used WhatsApp, especially those who already use it as a communication channel with family and friends, as it prevents them from having to face the wait and queues at the units” , highlights Ana Costa.

In the units where it has been implemented, the appointment by WhatsApp has been informed to users with posters and guidelines from the units’ teams. Access to the service can be done by scanning the QR Code provided on the posters or by saving the number indicated on your own cell phone. When contacting, you must have CPF, SUS card, medical request with the request for examination and/or consultation and proof of residence.

The coordinator emphasizes, however, that although it is very present in the daily life of the population, many users are still not familiar with the tool, especially the elderly, who cannot always count on the help of their children or grandchildren in this task or cell phones. with internet access.

“For these users, we will continue to make the appointment of procedures available in the appointment room at the units, which continue to serve the population normally during the morning”, explains Ana Costa.

Units with Pronto!

Hamilton Falcão Health Unit; USFs Caic Benedito Bentes, Frei Damião, Carla Nogueira, Aliomar Lins, Dídimo Otto and Robson Cavalcante, and at UBS Arthur Ramos, USFs João Sampaio, Edvaldo Silva, Claudio Medeiros, José Bernardes Neto and Paraíso do Horto; UBSs Dr. Antônio de Pádua/PAM Bebedouro, Geraldo Melo and José Guedes de Farias, in addition to CAPS Sadi Feitosa de Carvalho.