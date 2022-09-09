Machado cries with Cruzeiro near the access and remembers a difficult 2021: “I was cornered at Grêmio” | cruise

Filipe Machado was moved to tears after Cruzeiro’s 1-0 victory over Operário at Mineirão this Thursday. The player recalled the difficulties he went through in 2021, when he was linked to Grêmio, until reaching Cruzeiro, which is very close to accessing Serie A.

Machado cries with access from Cruzeiro and remembers: “I was cornered at Grêmio”

Machado passed through Cruzeiro in 2020, and was the target of much criticism from the fans. He left at the end of the season and stayed the entire year of 2021 without entering the field. Grêmio did not take advantage of it, and the player started to train on his own.

In addition to not taking the field last season, Machado also experienced complications caused by Covid-19. At the premiere of the current season, in January, the player was also moved to remember the episode.

“It’s hard to say. Everything I went through last year. To be honest, I was sidelined at Grêmio. I trained on my own, alone, but I know my potential, where I can get.”

– I didn’t give up. It was my childhood dream to play professionally, wearing the shirt of a big club is a dream come true, mine and my grandfather’s, who encouraged me and is up there taking care of me. Oh thank God for living all this.

Filipe Machado ended his cycle at Grêmio and was announced at Cruzeiro in December, before the arrival of Ronaldo’s team. There was uncertainty about permanence, which eventually materialized. The midfielder became a starter in July, with an injury to Willian Oliveira. He started the last 12 games.

The player recalls the criticism he suffered in his first visit to Toca da Raposa, considers that he evolved in the period and thanks the club and Paulo Pezzolano’s coaching staff.

– Thank the commission and Cruzeiro, who gave me the opportunity to return, trusted my work. I always did. I’m a guy who was criticized a lot, but I have a lot of resilience. I take constructive criticism and work on it to minimize my mistakes. It evolves a lot from 2020 to now.

After the game against Operário, Paulo Pezzolano praised Filipe Machado a lot, as he did in other moments of the season. The coach highlighted his work in the day to day of training and said he has the profile, even to be captain of the team.

– He deserves so much more. He is a great player, a great person, a great professional. (…) A player like Machado is hard to miss. As he trains every day, the fans don’t see him. If fans see how he trains every day, he can be confident that he will soon become captain too. It’s impressive the humility he has and he trains as he plays.

Machado has 31 games in the season. At 26 years old, he is seven years away from having the most acting season of his career. The record and 36 matches was established precisely wearing the Cruzeiro shirt, two years ago.