made sacrifices for the crown, but married for love

She learned to be queen in stride. Elizabeth II was 25 years old and the mother of two children when she inherited the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of her father, King George VI. In theory, she wasn’t even born to be queen, but she embraced her fate with the prophetic words that, long or short, she would dedicate her life to the Crown. And she kept her word to this day, when she died at age 96 in Scotland.

Over the 70 years that marked her reign, the longest-serving sovereign on a European throne was a queen who strove not to express opinions, not to show emotions and to simply fulfill her figurative function. In an attitude that admirers saw as discreet, but critics, as omissive, it interfered little or nothing in the course of international politics. She was there, but she wasn’t the protagonist.

“Carry on” and “never complain” are basic principles associated with it.

If she hadn’t had a prominent role in the nobility, perhaps Elizabeth II would never have caught the world’s attention. She didn’t study, she was shy, and she maintained an exemplary sense of discipline to the end. Which came in handy, because the reason that brought her to the throne was precisely the conflict between love and duty. For her, the quasi-religious dedication to her role overrode any personal desire — and her family paid dearly for it.

The sacrifice for duty

Elizabeth was accompanying her military husband Philip, who was based abroad, when she learned of her father’s death on February 6, 1952. She was third in the line of succession when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the Crown to marry divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson.

George had a short regency of about 16 years. Everyone thought Elizabeth would have more time to train, but she inherited the Crown at a time when the world was emerging from World War II and was politically rewriting itself. Under her rule, the British empire was replaced by a Commonwealth of 54 nations – arguably her greatest achievement and her greatest pride.

George 6th died of cancer from being a heavy smoker, but Elizabeth’s mother blamed her brother-in-law for her husband’s physical exhaustion. The seed that the king’s health suffered under the weight of the role was sown early in the head of the young Lilibet – Elizabeth’s nickname -, who embodied the mantra of sacrifice for duty.

Among the characteristics of his regency, constancy is perhaps one of the most remembered – for good and for bad. As a good Taurus, Elizabeth was never adept at change and, as she always wore similar models, the same bag, the same smile, she became, for the world, the symbol of something unshakable. Her strength to deal with adversity was often considered inspiring.

At the age of 95, even with covid-19, he managed to keep his schedule of virtual appointments for a few days. When she lost her husband Philip in 2021 after 74 years together, she returned to work two weeks after the funeral. Carry on. Ever.

Queen of memes and the digital age

queen elizabeth meme Image: Reproduction

For younger generations, Elizabeth II was the immortal and endearing meme queen. Some say that her reign was a reissue of the Golden Age of Elizabeth I, but it would be more accurate to say that she was the first British queen of the digital age. After all, Elizabeth II was on social media, with accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

Without giving interviews to show who he really was, he sparked the public imagination about what it would be like in intimacy. She was regarded as a caring grandmother and great-grandmother, but also as a distant mother. She would not interfere in her family’s personal affairs if she could help it, but she has lost her temper on occasion.

When he loved, it was deeply. Starting with her sister and best friend, Princess Margaret, with whom she had a relationship very similar to the one she had with William and Harry. Margaret was popular, well-dressed, fun, in demand, and fifth in succession when she fell in love with a divorced man. The moral rules of the time prevented the union, and she had to choose between her duty to royalty or abandoning the Royal Family. She stayed, but she was never 100% happy, and Elizabeth would have been frustrated that she couldn’t help her.

Years after Margaret, Elizabeth once again did not relax the rules when one of her children, Prince Charles, wanted to marry a woman considered by the royals to be a bad option: Camilla Parker-Bowles. For the duty of having heirs and a wife, he then chose the young Diana Spencer, 19 years old.

Diana did not accept the toxic relationship to which she was condemned, but she would not have found support from her mother-in-law. Having survived her husband’s infidelity gossip herself, Elizabeth II couldn’t understand why young people simply didn’t put in the effort to make their marriage work.

The contrast between Diana and Elizabeth’s personalities seriously undermined the Queen’s popularity when the Princess died in 1997, but she masterfully reversed the game. When it came time for her grandchildren to marry, she allowed and encouraged them to choose the partners they loved. Although with Harry and Meghan Markle the plan didn’t work out so well.

At her Platinum Jubilee, celebrated in June of this year, she declared that she wanted Camilla Parker-Bowles to be recognized as Queen Consort when Charles ascended the throne. She revised her position, but belatedly.

“William, get up!”

William and Harry parade in 1990 alongside Princess Diana and Queen Mother Elizabeth Image: Getty Images

At the beginning of the millennium, Queen Elizabeth II became another person, especially with the children of Diana and Charles, with whom she began to have a mother-grandmother relationship. William was personally trained by her for the future role of king. In fact, thanks to him there are three famous scenes in which the public could see a more spontaneous Elizabeth.

In 1984, in the photo of Harry’s christening, the queen appears enjoying William’s jokes with the photographer, laughing in the background. In 1986, when the prince ran after a carriage, Elizabeth ran after her grandson, holding his hand and preventing an accident.

In the other image, from 2018, when William bent down to talk to his son, George, the queen didn’t like his grandson’s informal posture. She tapped him on the shoulder and said, “William, get up,” to which he immediately answered, apologizing. And how to forget the pictures of the queen looking proudly at Harry as a soldier? These images helped popularize her persona.

For a woman who has cherished discretion all her life, it is ironic that it is precisely the personal life of the Royal Family that is most remembered from her long reign. In 1992, at the height of the separations and scandals involving her three children – Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew – and after the fire at Windsor Castle, Elizabeth II came to define the year as “annus horribilis”, from which would not miss.

How would she define 2022, which rewrote family dramas 40 years later, ramping up in intensity, repeating scenarios, arguments and even characters, forever tarnishing the Platinum Jubilee?

losses and sadness

Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding to Philip Image: Getty Images

The last years of Elizabeth’s reign had everything to be festive, but they were filled with loss and sadness. First Harry left the UK to protect his wife, Meghan Markle. The queen tried to play down the crisis, but the infighting leaked to the press and, two years later, is far from over.

To make matters worse, after Harry publicly quoted racist comments addressed to Meghan by someone in the Royal Family (in an interview given to American presenter Oprah Winfrey), the prince promises to reveal even more in the biography that is due to be released later this year.

Another controversy, and perhaps the biggest one, was her relationship with Prince Andrew, considered her favorite son. Famous for his arrogance, Andrew disobeyed Palace guidelines in the case where he was accused of sexually abusing minors.

He gave a disastrous interview and insisted on his innocence, until finally he was persuaded to accept a multi-million deal, paid for, as they say, by his mother. It would be proof that the rule of duty before love, at least in the final stretch of Elizabeth’s life, came to have exceptions. A mother is a mother, with or without a crown.

Something that has seemed relatively intact over the decades is the romanticized and idealized relationship between Elizabeth and Philip. The two met when she was just 13, and he was 18. But Lilibet fell in love with Philip immediately. They corresponded for years and faced resistance from both the family and Parliament over the choice of the young princess for her husband.

Ultimately, Elizabeth II married out of love and to the prince she considered charming. The temperaments of the two were opposites, but they understood each other and had the same goals. Philip was the wife’s greatest articulator, supporter and partner, who recognized, years later, how much her husband sacrificed to be able to be by her side.

After Philip’s death in 2021, Elizabeth’s image appeared to be more physically fragile. Thinner, haggard and using a cane to walk, the queen then began to transfer her activities to her direct heirs, Charles and William. In October 2021, she was hospitalized for a few days, but the cause was never revealed.

With the pandemic, he isolated himself. He spent Christmas with only a few members of the Royal Family. She managed to stay strong until she officially completed her platinum birthday in February 2022, but even though she was vaccinated and isolated, she ended up being infected with the covid-19 virus.

If Princess Diana became known as the People’s Princess, it is plausible to recognize that Elizabeth II is the Queen of the World. And it’s safe to say that no one is going to take that title away from her.