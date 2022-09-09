Man is attacked by alligator, loses arm and wanders 3 days in swamp

A Florida man was attacked by an alligator, lost his arm and spent the three days following the attack wandering a swamp looking for help. Eric Merda, 43, was visiting Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City when he got lost in the woods. Upon arriving back at the lake, he chose to swim rather than walk around.

“It’s not the smartest decision a Florida man could make,” admitted Eric Merda, during an interview with the US television network WTSP. The case took place on July 17, but gained notoriety only now.

In the interview, he says he noticed a movement near him soon after he started swimming. “Suddenly I look and I see an alligator on my right side. It grabbed my forearm so I grabbed it,” he said.

Eric said he was dragged three more times underwater before he was able to break free and swim back to shore and start calling for help. After three days of wandering in a swamp, his arm completely torn apart, he managed to find help at a fence with a man on the other side.

In an interview, the man who helped Eric, who was not named, said: “I didn’t know if he was alive or dead when I found him. I called an ambulance, cut the fence, and they managed to get him to the hospital.”

Eric was immediately taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where doctors performed the correct amputation of his arm.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported on the attack suffered by Eric, who says he is adapting to a new normal, with a new perspective, and wants to warn others to be more cautious in Florida waters.

“Don’t feed or tease the alligators. I’ve seen people throw rocks at them around here. Leave the alligators alone,” warned Merda.