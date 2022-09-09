Man killed by coworker after politically motivated fight

posted on 09/09/2022 11:27



A fight “for political reasons” resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man in the municipality of Confresa, in Mato Grosso, on Thursday morning (9/8), according to the Civil Police of the state to Mail. According to information from the delegate accompanying the case, Victor Oliveira, to the portal g1the reason for the fight was a political argument between the PT victim and the suspected Bolsonarista.

The Civil Police of Mato Grosso (PJC-MT) reported that the crime would have been reported by a third man who, upon arriving to work, found the victim, identified as Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, already dead. The three worked together on a farm.

The communicant then questioned his colleague about what had happened and he then told him an “unrelated” story that he and the victim had been attacked by two young men and that he had managed to escape, according to the PJC-MT.

It was from this that the communicator, around 11 am, informed the police of the crime. In addition, the 22-year-old suspect would have tried to ask for money for a possible escape.

In a note sent to Mail, the PJC-MT reported that in conversation, the suspect confirmed that he had a political argument with the victim and that later the two got into a physical fight. He reported that in the sequence he came out of himself and killed his colleague with knife blows.

“What led to the crime was the divergent political opinion. The victim was defending Lula and the author was defending Bolsonaro”, said delegate Victor Oliveira to the g1.

The suspect was presented to the Police Station and charged with red-handing.

Read the note forwards to Mail in full:

Action on a homicide at a farm. The communicator reported that he would have gone to work in the rural area, and when he arrived he came across the victim already in death.

When asking an employee who was with the victim, he reported an unrelated story saying that it was two young men who killed him, and also tried on his life. However, he managed to escape. Finding it strange, the communicator called the boss.

Around 11 am, the employee (suspect) who worked with the victim arrived at the pottery saying he needed some money. Then the PM was called because the suspect was possibly wanting to flee.

In conversation, the suspect reported that he would have had a political argument with his colleague, they got into a physical fight, when he ended up getting out of himself and killed his colleague with a knife. The suspect was presented to the police station and charged with committing a crime.