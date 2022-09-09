Man who supported Bolsonaro kills Lula’s defender in political discussion in MT, police say | Mato Grosso

A man, identified as Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 44, was murdered on Wednesday night (7), with knife and axe, during an argument over political issues. He was a supporter of presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The author of the crime, Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 22, is a supporter of the current president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information is from the Civil Police.

The crime took place on a farm in Agrovila, rural area of ​​Confresa, a city 1,160 km from the capital Cuiabá. According to the delegate responsible for the case, Victor Oliveira, the two men worked together chopping wood on a property, and on the night of September 7 they began to argue over politics.

“What led to the crime was the divergent political opinion. The victim was defending Lula and the author was defending Bolsonaro”, says delegate Victor Oliveira.

According to the Civil Police, Bendito punched Rafael in the face and then grabbed a knife. The author of the crime, then, went after the victim and took the knife for himself.

Also according to the version presented by the delegate, Bendito would have run and Rafael chased him and started hitting him in the back. The victim would have been lying on the floor and the author took the opportunity to hit her with blows to the eye, neck and forehead. According to the delegate, the author said that there were less 15 blows.

According to the delegate, Rafael went to a shed to get an axe, went to Bendito, who was still alive, and hit him in the neck.

The author hid the murder weapons and walked to the city of Confresa, arrived at the hospital and requested medical attention, as he had a cut on his hand and another on his forehead. He claimed that he had been the victim of an attempted robbery.

The suspect was taken to the police station to testify and confessed to the crime. The suspect was arrested in flagrante delicto for qualified homicide, for futile and cruel reasons and had the arrest in the act converted to preventive.

Police found the knife and ax and other elements pointing to the suspect at the crime scene.

Crime in Confresa was motivated by police disagreements, according to the Civil Police. — Photo: Civil Police/Cedida

Death of PT in Paraná

On July 9, PT Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50 years old and father of four, was shot dead by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Arruda was celebrating his PT-themed birthday at a sports association in the city, when Guaranho drove his car into the venue shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro”. After an argument, the bolsonarista shot Arruda, who died after being rescued.

The Civil Police of Paraná concluded an investigation and there was no political motivation for the crime and indicted him for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy motive and causing common danger. On August 10, Guaranho was discharged from the hospital and was later arrested and taken to the São José dos Pinhais penitentiary.

Fiel was shot by PM during political fight

In Goiânia, a military policeman shot a man after a political argument inside a Christian Congregation church in Brazil, on August 31.

According to family members of Davi Augusto de Souza, he questioned the fact that the church distributed a text for the faithful not to vote for candidates who work for the “deconstruction of families”.