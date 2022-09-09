Manduca rebels after discovering Candoca’s betrayal about her father’s true whereabouts and runs away from home

with the turn of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) Canta Pedra, the life of the characters in “Sertão Sea” begin to stir, including that of Manduca (Enzo Diniz)son of the protagonist who so far has no idea that his father is alive and closer than he imagines.

But things will change in scenes scheduled to air next Thursday (15). It all starts when the little one hears, hidden, a conversation between Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Tertulinho (Renato Góes) about her real father, discovering he is alive.

Shocked by the situation, the boy will be desperate and will feel betrayed by his mother and will not think twice about running away from home. Before that, Zé Paulino is being forbidden by Candoca to approach her son until she tells him the truth, which the teacher tried to do, but ended up being interrupted by her current husband.

Manduca will then run towards the forest and, before anything worse happens, he will be found by Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro). The villain Tertulinho’s ex-girlfriend will be passing close to the place, and when she comes across the boy, she will ask him to get in her car and so she can take him back home.