Måneskin plays Queen’s ‘Love of my life’ at Rock in Rio: ‘We’ll be killed for this’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Måneskin played Queen’s “Love of my life” at Rock in Rio 2022. “We’re going to be killed for this”, joked vocalist Damiano David when paying tribute. “Love of my life” was the most memorable moment of Queen’s concert at the first Rock in Rio, in 1985.

“Thomas (guitarist) was shitting his pants. This was basically a live rehearsal,” he also said.

The band played just before Guns N’Roses on the Mundo Stage this Thursday (8).

1 of 2 Maneskin performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1 Maneskin performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

Queen’s version was like the rest of the young group’s repertoire (even young, they’re all under 24): honest rock with a torn voice, simple riffs and a charisma that’s hard to explain.

Anyone who complains about the lack of renewal in the Rock in Rio line-up had to do a little bit, during Måneskin’s show. It’s not every night that you hear a band that debuts at the festival, very close to its peak and singing in a language that is not common to the established sound of rocker FM radios.

Måneskin singer swears in Portuguese at Rock in Rio

Måneskin brought from Italy pose, weight and good credentials to be the new bet of the battered style that baptizes the festival. The quartet reached the top spot on Spotify globally, after being revealed on the ‘X Factor’ program and winning Eurovision, a famous European song festival.

The show began with “Ziti e Buoni”, with lyrics in Italian about wandering aimlessly through Rome at night, smoking and describing what he sees in a notebook. There is also an improvised part in Portuguese, shouted out by vocalist Damiano David in a chorus: “Vamos caralho porra”. Then he dropped the profanity and asked in Portuguese: “Hi Brazil, how are you?”

Songs in Italian like “In nome del padre” are more original (in more ways than one), but the highlight of the night is obviously “Beggin”, the Spotify number one. It is a cover of a song by the Four Seasons, a pioneering rock group in the 60s.

Måneskin singer speaks Portuguese and curses before starting the hit ‘Beggin’