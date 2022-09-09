Manoel Soares is accused of harassment by Globo employees, says columnist

The reporter and presenter Manoel Soares is being accused of harassing and embarrassing colleagues backstage at the TV Globo, creating a hostile atmosphere at the station. Employees and a former collaborator of “Encontro”, where Soares debuted as a reporter in 2017 and is now a co-host, denounced him as “inelegant”, “sloppy” and “thick”.

The information was published by columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from wow, this Wednesday (8). According to a whistleblower, whose identity was not revealed, Manoel upset the program’s team so much that he ended up entering the “Encontro” less and less. He was transferred to “É de Casa” in 2020, before returning to the attraction.

When Fátima Bernardes was still in charge, complaints would have been leveled at her. However, the victims did not want to trigger the compliance sector of the Globe.

Read too

At least one complaint sexual harassment and one of bullying were made against him and taken to Globo’s Human Resources department. However, according to the columnist, the cases were shelved.

Feltrin’s column received the report of an employee who says she was humiliated by Soares in front of other people because of her clothes. In testimony, she says she wore tight shorts and the reporter made a “gross reference to her genital region”.

Manoel Soares does not comment on accusations

Searched by the portal TV news, Manoel Soares informed, through the press office, that he will not comment on the accusations, despite “understanding the seriousness of the statements”.

“[…] We follow the issuer’s position of not commenting on compliance-related situations. But Manoel is calm, and we appreciate the professionalism of the press at this time”, says a note.

Globo’s positioning

Currently, since July, Soares has shared the presentation of “Encontro” with Patrícia Poeta. In note, the Globe informed that she is satisfied with the work of the presenter in the morning attraction and stated that she does not comment on “issues of this nature”.

“With respect to the aforementioned complaints, we do not comment on issues of this nature. Any situation in disagreement with our Code of Ethics is carefully investigated as soon as it becomes aware of the company. Globe does not tolerate abusive behavior in its teams and maintains an open channel for reports of violations of the rules”, says the global broadcaster.

Still according to Globe, the audience of “Encontro” grew with the reinforcement of Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta. “Regarding the performance of the program and its presenters, it is important to repeat that we are very satisfied with the results of the ‘Super Manhãs da TV Globo’ project, which includes the Meeting”, he informed.