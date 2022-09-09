Marcelo Oliveira believes that Kalil fired him even outside the Galo presidency

photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM/DA Press Marcelo Oliveira during the 2016 Copa do Brasil final between Atltico and Grmio

Coach Marcelo Oliveira believes that the decision to fire him from Atltico in 2016 came from Alexandre Kali, who was no longer the club’s president. The representative at the time was Daniel Nepomuceno.

Marcelo Oliveira was fired from Galo on November 24, 2016, the day after he lost 3-1 to Grmio, in Mineiro, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. In the return game, Atltico was coached by interim Diogo Giacomini, drew 1-1 in Porto Alegre and lost the title

“I think in this most recent passage he was the one who took me away, not Daniel. It wasn’t him (Kalil) who told me, but I know why… Daniel, we were there at the club every day talking, and I was pointing out the difficulties that we had”, said Marcelo Oliveira, in an interview with AE Podcast.

“There was a very strong team, with Robinho and everyone else… But it was a team with an average age of 31.9 years. I said (to Nepomuceno): ‘The only thing we have to reinvigorate in this part for the year that come’. And he: ‘that’s it, we’ll choose the players, you can go looking’. That’s with us playing the final of the Copa do Brasil and talking about the possibility of signings for next year”, he continued.

“Suddenly, they lose (the first leg). It was unexpected. At the moment they take the third goal, we are massacring Grmio, who had a player short and hoping the game ends. to try to equalize”, he recalls.

“It was a counterattack from a corner. The coach prepares the team, the whole formation for you to defend against a counterattack from a corner. The defender (Pedro) Geromel crosses the field with the ball, is it the coach’s fault? We know how it works”, he continued.

“My experience in football, my experience, indicates everything for that (that it was Kalil who fired him), but it’s an emotional resignation. , he added.