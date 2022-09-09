Mariana agreement negotiation officially closed – Gerais

Area image of the region affected by the dam failure (photo: CBMMG/Disclosure)

The Federal Public Ministry released a statement this Thursday (9/8) to officially announce the end of negotiations for the renegotiation of an agreement with mining companies Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton, involved in the tragedy of Mariana (MG).

Nineteen people died when a dam collapsed in November 2015. After 264 meetings, those affected by the environmental and humanitarian disaster and the mining companies did not reach an understanding about the amounts and the flow of compensation payments.

The official letter announcing the conclusion of the negotiations was sent to the CNJ (National Council of Justice), which mediated between the parties.

The document is signed by the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, the Federal Public Ministry, Public Ministries of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, the Federal Public Defender’s Office and the Public Defender’s Offices of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.

“The public authorities that signed this note regret the attitude of Samarco Minerao, Vale SA and BHP Billiton Brasil for the presentation of a proposal for a financial disbursement that is incompatible with the need for full, swift and definitive repair of the Doce River and the affected populations”, says the trade. “For this reason, the government believes that this stance makes it impossible to continue negotiations.”

The government of Minas Gerais had already decided to withdraw from the negotiation and announced that it will appeal to the courts to hold the companies responsible for the damages. In the communiqué sent to the CNJ there is no information if this will be the same path adopted by the Holy Spirit.

According to the Federal Public Ministry, nine rounds of negotiations were held over 14 months in order to renegotiate the transaction and conduct adjustment agreement signed in 2016.

For the public authorities, the attitude of the mining companies has shown, so far, a lack of commitment to social and environmental responsibility practices.

The last rounds of negotiations took place on the 19th and 24th of August. After the meeting on the 24th, in Brasilia, the PGR and the federal governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo made a proposal for R$ 65 billion paid over 16 years, which was rejected.

Faced with the impasse, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, is evaluating judicial and administrative measures against the companies.

One of the paths that the PGR can follow is to take measures within the scope of a public civil action conducted by the Federal Public Ministry in Minas Gerais.

Urgent repair and support actions for the population are already being taken by Fundao Renova, a non-profit organization created to repair the damage caused by the dam failure.

According to Agencia Brasil, Samarco said in a press release that it had compensated more than 400,000 people, totaling more than R$26 billion in payments. The company said that it remains open to dialogue and reinforces its commitment to fully repairing the damage caused by the dam failure. Vale and BHP did not comment.