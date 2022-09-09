Markets this Friday, ore, oil, news from IRB, Petrobras, Prio and other highlights

Posted at 7:58 am

corporate news

BlackRock, on behalf of clients, acquires IRB shares

Petrobras will keep Albacora Oeste in the portfolio; company was negotiating with Prio (PRIO3)

B3 questions strong fluctuation in Banco do Brasil shares

CVM questions CCR about news

Petrobras on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin

Mitsui will become the holder of approximately 29% of Ouro Fino’s capital stock

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h55)

China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.82% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +0.53% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): +2.69% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +1.42%

London (FTSE 100): +1.65%

Brent Oil: +2.01% ($90.7). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: +1.78% ($85.05)

Bitcoin future: +9.15% ($21,050)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange in China was up 3.74% at 720 yuan ($104). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:56 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.84% ​​and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.96%. Nasdaq was up 1.29%.

Official inflation on the radar this Friday

This Friday, 9, will be released official inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), referring to August. The consensus of analysts consulted by Refinitiv projects deflation of -0.39%.

This data can move the market, especially shares of interest rate sensitive companies such as construction, technology and e-commerce.

