Marta looks back to the National Team and 2023 World Cup: “I hope to be with them next year” | Brazilian Team

Without Marta for now, because I didn’t rule out my return to the Selection. I’m coming back from an injury, it’s been five months since I had surgery. I am fully aware that it is a very complicated, arduous, difficult job, but with a lot of dedication, a lot of willpower – which are things that only depend on me -, I will be able to be in the national team again with the girls. I hope next year to be with them too – said Marta.

1 of 2 Marta poses next to her wax statue — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Marta poses next to her wax statue — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

But the period away from the Brazilian team served for the player, elected six times the best in the world, to analyze the evolution of the cast.

Marta was out of the Copa América and saw the captain’s armband and the spirit of leadership present in other athletes. Faced with the performance of the champion group, the athlete was proud.

– The girls put on a show, they did very well. I spoke constantly with Rafa and Debinha and they led the team brilliantly. There is no vanity there and that is very important. They are all fighting for the same goal and we are fighting for a special moment. As I said: the work must go on, she said.

2 of 2 Marta injured her knee in March this year — Photo: João Normando/FAF Marta injured her knee in March this year — Photo: João Normando/FAF

Being a spectator of the female cast and the work of Pia Sundhage generates optimism in the Queen. A selection that is no longer dependent on her performance and that shows renewal. Faced with this scenario of evolution, the Orlando Pride player preaches that players cannot be satisfied with small evolutions, it is necessary to seek more.