Maximum force? VP lives dilemma to assemble Corinthians for the classic

Coach Vítor Pereira seeks to avoid a new regret after a week free of training and is facing a dilemma to assemble Corinthians for the classic against São Paulo, on Sunday (11), at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship: to scale maximum strength or ensure that the squad is “fresh”, as they say, for the decision against Fluminense, four days later, for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil?

Since he arrived at Timão, time to train is a rare event for VP. In addition, the coach has often lost players to injuries. At Majestoso, Corinthians can have the return of Adson, Lucas Piton and Renato Augusto, who already work with the squad on a day-to-day basis at CT Joaquim Grava, but the Portuguese weighs in to what extent it is worth wearing down the main players with ” match of the year” ahead, even with the free period of games.

Before the 2-2 draw with Inter, last Sunday, Corinthians also had the week free for training, but VP admitted that he was wrong about the load of activities during a lecture given at Brasil Futebol Expo, in São Paulo, on the Following.

“I took a really big shit. It was a different week from all the previous ones. With the desire to train and improve the dynamics of my team, what did I do? I trained a lot. (…) It’s not that we exceeded the load, but it was an unusual load: we did what hadn’t been done in a long time. Reviewing the game, I got the feeling that we were a little fatigued”, said VP.

In the last rounds of the Brasileirão, Corinthians lost the opportunity to touch the tip, won only one of the last five games and was further away from the title dispute – Timão is in third, eight points behind leader Palmeiras. There is a clear priority for the VP and his coaching staff for the Copa do Brasil, a competition in which the club has real possibilities of lifting a cup in 2022.

Timão drew 2-2 with Fluminense in the first leg, played at Maracanã, and is one victory away from reaching the final. The reunion with the Cariocas will be on Thursday (15), at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena. In the event of a tie, the decision goes to penalties.