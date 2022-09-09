Meet the youngest billionaires in Brazil, according to Forbes

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

This week Forbes magazine presents the 10 youngest billionaires in Brazil. Of the members of the list, 3.4% are under 40 years old and only four are under 35 years old.

The billionaires are chosen based on the same standards as the list produced by the magazine in the United States, considering the shareholding of personalities in companies listed on the stock exchanges.

Among the names listed by Forbes, some inherited part of their fortune and are now responsible for leading the family business. Among them is the CEO of Grupo Dasa and heir to Amil, Pedro Godoy de Bueno, 31, who has an estimated net worth of BRL 5.3 billion by Forbes.

The heir to Amil ranked first among the richest young people in Brazil last year, with an estimated fortune of R$7 billion.

This year, the first position was conquered by the founders of the technology and payment services company Brex Pedro Franceschi (featured photo), 25 years old, and Henrique Dubugras, 26 years old. According to Forbes, the fortune of each of the first places is estimated at R$ 7.15 billion.

Check out the complete list:

1. Pedro Franceschi

Pedro Franceschi

Net worth: BRL 7.15 billion
Age: 25 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of equity: Brex
Position in the general list: 48th

2. Henrique Dubugras

Henrique Dubugras

Net worth: BRL 7.15 billion
Age: 26 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: Brex
Position in the general list: 48th

3. Pedro De Godoy Bueno

Pedro De Godoy Bueno

Net worth: BRL 5.3 billion
Age: 31 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of assets: Grupo Dasa
Position in the general list: 73rd

4. Camila Stefani Colpo

Net worth: BRL 1 billion (the amount corresponds to the joint fortune of Camila and her brother, Marino Stefani Colpo, 39 years old)
Age: 33 years
Born: Goiás
Heritage origin: Boa Safra
Position in the general list: 284th

5. Anne Werninghaus

Net worth: BRL 4.4 billion
Age: 36 years
Birthplace: Santa Catarina
Origin of equity: WEG
Position in the general list: 83rd

6. David Safra

David Safra
Net worth: BRL 38.9 billion (value corresponds to the joint fortune of David and his three brothers, Jacob, Esther and Alberto)
Age: 37 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: Banco Safra
Position in the general list: 5th

7. Franco Bittar Garcia

Net worth: BRL 2.03 billion
Age: 37 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Heritage origin: Magazine Luiza
Position in the general list: 176th

8. Carlos Nascimento Pedreira Filho

Net worth: BRL 1.2 billion
Age: 38 years
Born: Bahia
Heritage origin: GPS Group
Position in the general list: 244th

9. Cristina Helena Junqueira

Cristina Helena Junqueira

Net worth: BRL 2.5 billion
Age: 38 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of equity: Nubank
Position in the general list: 138th

10. Gilberto Schincariol Júnior

Net worth: BRL 2.4 billion
Age: 38 years
Born: Sao Paulo
Origin of heritage: Shincariol
Position in the general list: 144th

