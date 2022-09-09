Mega-Sena 2517 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (8/9) – Nacional

Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo (photo: Playback/YouTube)

Caixa drew lots this Thursday (8/9) the Mega-Sena contest 2517, with a prize of R$ 57.6 million.

The contests Quina 5944, Lotomania 2362, Timemania 1832, Dupla Sena 2415 and Dia de Sorte 653 were also selected.

See in the video below how the event was at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Thursday’s Lotteries (8/9)

Mega-Sena 2517 – BRL 57.6 million

The participant must match six numbers from 01 to 60. It is allowed to select from six to 15 tens on the shuttle. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded.

Quina 5944 – BRL 9.8 million

The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality still allocates lower amounts to 4, 3 and 2 hits.

Check the tens: 18 – 30 – 31 – 46 – 73 award 5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 57 bets, BRL 10,560.85 3 hits: 6,274 bets, BRL 91.37 2 hits: 166,394 bets, BRL 3.44 Next tender: R$ 16 million (9/9)

Timemania 1832 – BRL 100 thousand

The contestant marks ten numbers from 01 to 80 and wins the prize if seven are drawn. Six, five, four and three dozen hitters earn lower amounts, as do those who nail the Heart Team.

Check the tens: 05 – 14 – 34 – 44 – 55 – 56 – 61

Heart team: 41 (Fortaleza/CE) award 7 hits: no bet 6 hits: 2 bets, BRL 23,199.10 5 hits: 51 bets, BRL 1,299.66 4 hits: 941 bets, BRL 9.00 3 hits: 9,921 bets, BRL 3.00 Next contest: R$ 200 thousand (10/9)

Lotomania 2362 – BRL 1.9 million

50 numbers are selected from 01 to 100 (corresponding to the 00 ball). For the principal amount, 20 needs to be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits.

Check the tens: 02 – 08 – 12 – 17 – 26 – 27 – 28 – 39 – 44 – 45 – 46 – 48 – 49 – 66 – 57 – 72 – 77 – 85 – 87 – 88 Two bets from São Paulo matched the 20 numbers and won, each, R$953 thousand. award 20 hits: 2 bets, BRL 953,684.48 19 hits: 7 bets, BRL 25,009.12 18 hits: 80 bets, BRL 1,367.69 17 hits: 664 bets, BRL 164.78 16 hits: 3,802 bets, BRL 28.77 15 hits: 15,344 bets, BRL 7.13 0 hits: no bet Next contest: R$ 600 thousand (9/9)

Dupla Sena 2415 – R$ 6.4 million in the 1st draw; BRL 75 thousand in the 2nd draw

The player writes down 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws – the first with a large part of the prize. The principal amount comes out to whoever snags the six tens. There are values ​​for five, four and three hits.

1st draw: 03 – 10 – 14 – 22 – 26 – 34

2nd draw: 02 – 13 – 16 – 28 – 31 – 37 6 hits: no bet

5 hits: 20 bets, BRL 3,444.31 4 hits: 891 bets, BRL 88.35 3 hits: 15,577 bets, BRL 2.52

5 hits: 8 bets, BRL 7,749.68

4 hits: 706 bets, BRL 111.51

3 hits: 14,010 bets, BRL 2.80 6 hits: no bet5 hits: 8 bets, BRL 7,749.684 hits: 706 bets, BRL 111.513 hits: 14,010 bets, BRL 2.80 Next tender: R$ 6.8 million (10/9)

Lucky Day 653 – BRL 300 thousand

The player has to hit seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the money. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens. There are also values ​​for six, five and four hits and the “Lucky Month”.

Check the tens: 01 – 03 – 12 – 15 – 22 – 24 – 30

award 7 hits: no bet Lucky month: 11 (November) 6 hits: 24 bets, BRL 2,667.31 5 hits: 1,032 bets, BRL 20.00 4 hits: 13,614 bets, BRL 4.00 Lucky Month: 43,572 bets, BRL 2.00 Next contest: R$ 500 thousand (10/9)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.