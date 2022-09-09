Mega-Sena 2517 draws today (8/9) prize estimated at R$ 60 million – National

Mega-Sena draws today (8/9) R$ 60 million prize (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM DA Press)

Caixa will draw this Thursday (8/9) the Mega-Sena contest 2517, which can pay R$ 60 million to the player who hits six scores alone from 01 to 60.

The broadcast of the event at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo, is scheduled to start at 7:45 pm. O State of Mines update all results.

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 60 million has up to 19 hours to register the ticket on the Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website and app) or at lottery units.

probabilities

The price of the six-number card is R$4.50. Mega allows the selection of up to 15 dozen, which makes the value exceed R$ 22.5 thousand, as well as multiplying the chances of winning by five thousand times.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

previous draw

In the previous draw, on Wednesday (3/9), no one hit the tens for the R$ 49.3 million prize. The contest numbers 2516 were 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53.

Income in savings

Caixa previously deducts income tax from lottery prizes. Therefore, whoever keeps the R$ 60 million will have all the money available to invest as they wish. In savings, the income in the first month would be 0.68%, equivalent to R$ 408 thousand.

Other lotteries for this Thursday (8/9)

In addition to the Mega-Sena 2517, Caixa raffles the Quina 5944, Lotomania 2363, Timemania 1832, Dupla-Sena 2415 and Dia de Sorte 653 contests. See the details:

Quina 5944 – BRL 10 million

The player chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. Quina still allocates lower amounts for 4, 3 and 2 hits.

Price: BRL 2.00 (5), BRL 12.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 112.00 (8), BRL 252.00 (9), BRL 504 .00 (10), BRL 924.00 (11), BRL 1,584.00 (12), BRL 2,574.00 (13), BRL 4,004.00 (14) and BRL 6,006.00 (15) .

Probability of hitting 5 numbers by dialing:

5 numbers – 1 in 24,040,016

6 numbers – 1 in 4,006,669

7 numbers – 1 in 1,144,763

8 numbers – 1 in 429,286

9 numbers – 1 in 190,794

10 numbers – 1 in 95,396

11 numbers – 1 in 52,035

12 numbers – 1 in 30,354

13 numbers – 1 in 18,679

14 numbers – 1 in 12,008

15 numbers – 1 in 8005

Lotomania 2362 – BRL 2 million

50 numbers from 01 to 100 (corresponding ball 00) are selected. For the principal amount, 20 needs to be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits.

Single price: BRL 2.50

Probability of hitting 20 numbers: 1 in 11,372,635

To increase the chances of winning, the player must acquire more Lotomania cards, since the modality does not allow the selection of more than 50 numbers on the same ticket.

Timemania 1832 – BRL 100 thousand

The contestant marks 10 numbers from 01 to 80 and wins the prize if seven are drawn. Six, five, four and three tens hiters earn lower amounts, as do those who nail the Heart Team.

Single price: BRL 3.00

Probability of hitting 7 numbers: 1 in 26,472,637.

To increase the chances of winning, the player needs to acquire more Timemania cards, since the modality does not allow the selection of more than 10 numbers on the same ticket.

Dupla Sena 2415 – R$ 6.5 million

The player writes down six to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws – the first with a large part of the prize. The principal amount comes out to whoever snags the six tens. There are values ​​for five, four and three hits.

Price: BRL 2.50 (6), BRL 17.50 (7), BRL 70.00 (8), BRL 210.00 (9), BRL 525.00 (10), BRL 1,155 .00 (11), BRL 2,310.00 (12), BRL 4,290.00 (13), BRL 7,507.50 (14), BRL 12,512.50 (15).

Probability of hitting 6 numbers by dialing:

6 numbers: 1 in 15,890,700

7 numbers: 1 in 2,270,100

8 numbers: 1 in 567,525

9 numbers: 1 in 189,175

10 numbers: 1 in 75,670

11 numbers: 1 in 34,395

12 numbers: 1 in 17,197

13 numbers: 1 in 9,260

14 numbers: 1 in 5,291

15 numbers: 1 in 3,174

Lucky Day 653 – BRL 300 thousand

The player must hit seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the money. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens. There are also values ​​for six, five and four hits and the “Ms of Luck”.

Price: BRL 2.00 (7), BRL 16.00 (8), BRL 72.00 (9), BRL 240.00 (10), BRL 660.00 (11), BRL 1,584 .00 (12), BRL 3,432.00 (13), BRL 6,864.00 (14), BRL 12,870.00 (15).

Probability of hitting 7 numbers by dialing:

7 numbers – 1 in 2,629,575

8 numbers – 1 in 328,696

9 numbers – 1 in 73,043

10 numbers – 1 in 21,913

11 numbers – 1 in 7,968

12 numbers – 1 in 3,320

13 numbers – 1 in 1,532

14 numbers – 1 in 766

15 numbers – 1 in 408

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you feel it is better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.