Mega-Sena 2517: nobody gets six numbers right and the prize goes to R$ 70 million – National

Mega-Sena accumulated again and rose to R$ 70 million (photo: Agency Brazil)

No one got the six numbers right for Mega-Sena 2517, drawn on Thursday night (9/8), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.

As a result, the main prize rose from R$57.6 million to around R$70 million in the 2518 contest.

The tens counted tonight were 01 – 05 – 06 – 16 – 22 – 39.

According to Caixa, 116 bets will receive R$ 38,906.31 in the range of five hits. The court pays R$782.44 to 8,240 players.

How to bet?

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$70 million at Mega-Sena 2518 can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment made via credit card, with combos from R$30.00 and limit of R$945.00.

probabilities

According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet, of R$ 4.50, hitting the six numbers of the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more tens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you feel it is better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.