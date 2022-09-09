Mel Maia leaves her crotch out when she poses with a very low-cut bikini: “Perfect”

At 18 years old, Mel Maia leaves her crotch out by posing in very daring clicks during the holidays; Look

The actress Mayan honey left fans impressed this Thursday (8) by publishing a series of very daring clicks wearing a bikini with a minimal high-rise.

The piece, tiny, highlighted the actress’s body. She also showed off the strategic tattoos she sports on her toned body.

“What a terrible peace”, she fired that she is enjoying days of rest on the coast of Pernambuco after finishing a series of mysterious professional projects. The destination chosen by the young woman was Porto de Galinhas.

In the comments, she was highly praised by fans – all of whom were impressed by her beauty. “Perfect”, said one. “Beautiful”, commented another. “She’s just hot,” joked another, also shocked by the curves she sports.

ON VACATION

Even traveling to the northeast in the company of friends, she woke up early this Wednesday (7) and put her body to move. At 18, she posed showing off her curves right after fulfilling her exercise routine.

“Did you think I wasn’t going to work out today? Today is senior day. Who wakes up early to work out at a resort? Me”she declared powerfully.

Look: