Mercedes-Benz: metalworkers approve stoppage at ABC – 09/08/2022 – Mercado

Mercedes-Benz metallurgists approved, this Thursday (8), stoppage at the São Bernardo do Campo (ABC) plant after announcing the dismissal of 3,600 employees.

Work will resume only on Monday (12). The decision to stop activities for three days was unanimously approved in an assembly that brought together 6,000 workers at the factory gate, held by the ABC Metalworkers Union.

The automaker announced the cuts on Tuesday (6), which took workers by surprise. 2,200 direct employees and 1,400 outsourced employees will be dismissed for restructuring the unit. Several sectors will be outsourced. Temporary contracts that will expire in December will no longer be renewed.

Inaugurated in 1956, the unit currently has 10,400 employees and is the company’s largest plant outside Germany. According to the automaker, the layoffs are part of a restructuring process to focus efforts on what is currently demanded by the market.

In a note, Mercedes-Benz informs that it started negotiations with the union on Thursday to “discuss the measures of its plan to transform the Trucks and Bus operations in Brazil”.

The automaker reaffirmed that it intends to seek supplier companies in the region, which will be able to absorb the workforce.

At the factory door, just before the assembly, the atmosphere was one of apprehension and fear. Thiago Pereira, 37, a Mercedes employee for 15 years, says the factory looks like a “wakefulness” since the announcement of the cuts. “We’re all thinking we’re going to be fired,” he says, who works in the axis field.

Renato Gaban da Silva, 42, from the same sector, has been with the automaker for 27 years and says he fears the loss not only of income, but also of benefits. “If I get sent away, I don’t know what to do, I have an autistic son.”

Taís Barbosa Batista, 37, is one of the temporary staff whose contract runs until December. Three months ago at the company, the news of her resignation left her shaken. “I managed to fulfill the dream of working here and, with the salary I earn, I would fulfill my children’s dreams,” says she, who is the mother of three young people aged 12, 16 and 18.

Marizete de Souza, 45, who is also a temporary worker, fears she won’t be able to get a job because of her age. “I have experience. Most of my working time is in metallurgy. But it seems that experience doesn’t count, what counts is age”, she says.

Evandro Portela, 38, outsourced to a company that supplies food to the unit’s restaurant, regrets. “I won’t be directly affected, but we are very upset for our teammates,” he says.

José Pedro de Melo, 60, who has owned a stall opposite the factory for 28 years, says he has seen many cuts in the region. “I started here when the company had 25,000 employees. Today, there aren’t even half of them. I don’t miss much, because there’s always movement, but the neighborhood is running out”, he says.

The neighborhood is Pauliceia, crossed by the Anchieta highway, hub where Mercedes is located and which housed the old Ford factory, closed in 2019.

Just cross the footbridge to see the results of the persistent crisis that ended the region’s automotive vocation.

Pacaembu Street, famous for its street vendors, is an example. “We used to have more than 20 stalls here, now it’s not even five”, says Sandro Ferreira, a 49-year-old merchant who has been at the place for 28 years.

Alex Jerônimo dos Santos, 44, has been selling items there for 29 years and sees it as yet another crisis he will have to deal with. “I’m going to cut spending so I can survive. Cut everything: electricity, internet.”

A study carried out by Dieese in 2019 points out that, with each dismissal in ABC, five workers are impacted within the automotive chain, with cuts in several service providers. With that, the effect of the dismissals at Mercedes would reach 18 thousand professionals.

The automaker’s idea is to direct activities in the manufacture of trucks and bus chassis and invest in the development of new technologies.

The company will stop producing some components and will outsource areas such as logistics, maintenance, manufacturing and assembly of front axles and medium transmission, tooling and laboratories.

In a note, the automaker says that all discussions that impact employees will be discussed with the union in negotiations. “In keeping with our historic behavior, Mercedes-Benz will make every possible effort to reach a negotiated solution”, says the text.

Cuts took union by surprise

The announcement of mass layoffs at the São Bernardo plant took the metalworkers’ union by surprise on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement on social networks, the current president of the entity, Moisés Selerges, said that three representatives of the automaker arrived at the headquarters in the afternoon to inform about the changes.

THE Sheet, Selerges stated that the negotiation process with the company will also involve a debate with the workers. According to him, the stoppage was proposed because there were no conditions for employees to work in the midst of uncertainties.

“There is no climate to work, which can cause an accident,” he said.

CLOSING OF ASSEMBLERS

In recent years, with the economic crisis, closures of automakers have hit Brazil. ABC is no longer a hub for vehicle-producing companies, and the number of metallurgists has dropped dramatically.

In 2019, Ford announced the end of its activities at the São Bernardo do Campo unit. A year later, it was the turn of employees from Taubaté (140 km from SP) to receive the news of the end of activities and, in 2021, the automaker announced the end of its production in Brazil.

This year, in May, Caoa Chery decided to limit its activities in Jacareí (80 km from SP) and temporarily close the factory to make changes. About 600 employees were laid off. The unit will be remodeled.

ABC’s Mercedes opened 65 years ago

The Mercedes unit in São Bernardo was inaugurated on September 28, 1956 as a starting point for the company’s operations in Brazil. The trucks of the Accelo, Atego, Axor, the New Actros and the newest launch, the Arocs, are manufactured on site.

In March 2018, the unit gained a new final assembly line for trucks with Industry 4.0 concepts, which brings together the most advanced technologies in connectivity, internet of things, cloud storage, Big Data & Analytics for production from light to heavy models. heavy trucks.

At the ABC plant in São Paulo, Mercedes also has a technological development center. With 30 years of activities, it is the largest in Brazil and Daimler’s largest outside Germany for commercial vehicles.

The automaker also has units in Campinas (93 km from SP), Juiz de Fora (MG) and Iracemápolis (167 km from SP), where it maintains a proving ground and a testing center.