Mercedes-Benz workers stop production at ABC in protest against announcement of 3,600 layoffs

workers of Mercedes-Benz in São Bernardo do Campoin the ABC region of São Paulo, decided to paralyze the activities of the factory after the meeting held on the afternoon of this Thursday, 8th. Tomorrow they will also not go to work in protest of the decision of the truck and bus assembler to lay off 3,600 employees.

The number of cuts is equivalent to 38% of the workforce in the production and administrative areas (9,400), and 35% if you count executives and interns (10,400).

The automaker informs that it decided to outsource activities in sectors such as logistics, maintenance, manufacturing and assembly of front axles and medium transmission, tooling and laboratories. This measure will directly impact 2,200 workers. The group also will not renew contracts for 1,400 employees that expire at the end of November.

The idea of ​​the German group is to focus on its core activity, which is the manufacture of trucks and bus chassis, in addition to the development of future technologies and services.

Production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) Photograph: Mercedes-Benz

Today’s assembly was led by Moisés Selerges, president of the ABC Metalworkers’ Union and a Mercedes employee. On Monday, the 12th, they will assess whether to return to work or wait for the result of a meeting that will take place the following day between representatives of the entity and the company.

In a note released after the workers’ decision, Mercedes-Benz states that it is starting negotiations with the Union to discuss the measures of its plan to transform truck and bus operations in Brazil. It reaffirms “the urgent need to restructure areas and, consequently, guarantee the long-term sustainability of business in the country”.

The group also says that it will seek supplier companies, which should absorb “significant volumes of business, in materials and services”, preferably in the region of São Paulo and ABC, and that can absorb the dismissed.

On Tuesday, the 6th, the company also said that the automotive market has become more dynamic and that the sector’s competitiveness will continue to intensify due to the transformation of traditional technologies to new forms of propulsion, such as electric vehicles. Because of these prospects, and the increase in cost pressure, it claimed that restructuring was necessary.