Mercedes employees go on strike after 3,600 layoffs announced

Mercedes-Benz workers in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) approved in an assembly the interruption of production this Thursday until September 12, informed the category union in the ABC Paulista region.

The decision comes after the automaker announced last Tuesday that it will lay off 3,600 workers, with the outsourcing of part of the operation. The measure involves 2,200 workers in the areas of logistics, maintenance, tooling, manufacturing of truck axles and transmissions, in addition to another 1,400 employees whose contracts will not be renewed.

“We need to show that a negotiation process takes place around a table. Often, in a negotiation process, everything that the union wants will not prevail, but also everything that the company wants will not prevail?, said the president of the union, Moses Selerges.

The director pointed out that until last week people were being hired by the company.

“This is not logical, it is not rational,” he said, adding that next Tuesday and the company’s management and union representatives will have a negotiation meeting.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.