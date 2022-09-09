Mercedes’ Russell points out Red Bull’s strong point

Credit: Playback/EssentiallySports

Mercedes is, in spite of everything, optimistic after the Dutch Formula 1 GP. The German team fought for a long time with Red Bull Racing for the victory, even if it had to give up in the end. That’s why George Russell thinks the team has big steps to take, as he told Sky Sports and other media in a press conference.

At Zandvoort, in fact, Russell was unable to make things difficult for Max Verstappen. However, with a second place ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, Mercedes F1 has proven once again that it is improving its performance this season.

“Every car has its strengths and weaknesses. Even Red Bull. See the substantial performance differences between Spa and Zandvoort. But even when they are in the worst condition, they still have a car capable of winning – that’s the difference. It’s more noticeable with us as it’s what makes you fight for 5th and 6th place wins,” explains Russell.

“Ultimately, if we find more base performance, we’d be in the same scenario as Red Bull in this Formula 1. So I don’t think it’s because of the concept of the car. We are learning why we were more competitive in Zandvoort compared to Belgium,” adds the Mercedes F1 driver.

Russell and Mercedes aim for first win this year in Formula 1

However, even without triumphs in the 2022 season, Russell and Lewis Hamilton still have a lot of faith in Mercedes. Thus, the seven-time world champion says he still has hope of winning a victory this season, which would set a new record. However, he says “not to be obsessed with brands”.

The next Formula 1 race is the Italian GP, ​​which takes place next weekend. There are still, counting the Monza race, seven races to the end of the current season.