Minas Gerais college that received a letter from Elizabeth II honors the queen – International

Students of the 2nd and 3rd Years of Elementary School – Early Years of Colgio Darclia Coimbra in honor of Queen Elizabeth II (photo: Carlos Moreira do Amaral Neto)

Students at Colgio Darclia Coimbra, in the city of Joo Pinheiro, in the northwest of Minas, are paying homage today (9/8) and tomorrow (9/9) to Queen Elizabeth II, who died this Thursday, at the age of 96, in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

With the death of Elizabeth II, the school’s faculty planned tributes for today, with a moment of mourning with the Elementary School students – Initial Years, a symbolic act holding the letter sent to the school by the Queen and a conversation circle about the post world. -reign of the monarch.

Tomorrow, the activities will take place with the students of the morning shift, among them those who received Elizabeth’s letter. According to the vice-director of the Colgio Darclia Coimbra, Dener Rodrigues, the educational sector of the institution is meeting to draw up a bigger plan with the group that developed the project.

The college issued an official statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, see:

“In such a polarized world, today we have lost a reference of balance and diplomacy. We deeply regret the death of Queen Elizabeth II who left a deep mark on history and in a very special way, on our school. The Queen represented in life everything that our College believes in and defends for this generation: Democracy, Freedom and Citizenship. As a woman, mother and wife, she broke through pre-formed concepts and surprised the entire world with her visionary leadership; and she did so, highlighting the traditions, customs, principles and values ​​that have always sustained Humanity. Her simple act in response to a letter from our students showed a lot of her essence to us: a Queen who cared to return a kindness to our children. Rest in peace dear Queen and may Jesus receive you. Life ends, but the legacy remains. Barbara Mendona de Lima Director Colgio Darclia Coimbra Joo Pinheiro/MG”

thank you letter

The letter, on cardboard, accompanied by a photo of Elizabeth II and sealed with the royal seal, arrived at the school’s address on May 23, signed by Mary Morrison – Lady-in-waiting.

The correspondence thanked the letter sent by the students and the good wishes made Queen Elizabeth II. Read the contents of the letter:

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the letter you sent to Her Majesty on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

The queen was happy to hear from you, and while she cannot answer them personally, Her Majesty is very appreciative of the good things you have said.

I must thank you again for the message of good wishes to the Queen this year of her Platinum Jubilee.” – Mary Morrison – Lady-in-waiting.

Letter sent by Queen Elizabeth II to the students of Colgio Darclia Coimbra (photo: reproduction)

According to professor of philosophy at Colgio Darclia Coimbra, Marlon Melgao, 29, the idea of ​​sending the letter arose while studying the basic concepts of government systems.

‘We studied the British monarchy, parliament and the presidential system. Several students watched a TV series about the backstage of Elizabeth II’s reign and were very excited. So, it became multidisciplinary, involving the teaching content of Portuguese and English,’ said the professor.

Queen Elizabeth II’s response to the students’ letter caused great furor and, at the time, became the most talked about topic in the city of nearly 48,000 inhabitants.

First-year high school students celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s response (photo: Publicity/professor Marlon Melgao)

Death of Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace officially announced this Thursday afternoon (9/8) that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96. She was in medical care at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Elizabeth II was the longest-lived monarch in UK history. Her reign began in 1952 and lasted for over 70 years. In the statement, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had died peacefully.

The throne and the post of Head of State of the United Kingdom and 14 Kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations will now be assumed by Elizabeth’s eldest son, Charles.

The Queen’s health had been a matter of concern in the UK for the past few months. She even canceled participation in events celebrating her Platinum Jubilee due to mobility issues. In February of this year, Elizabeth II contracted COVID-19 and recovered.