Ministry warns of coup that promises aid of R$ 2.5 thousand

In times of social assistance payments by the most different spheres of government, criminals take advantage to deceive the population. In recent months, one coup in particular has been keeping members of the Ministry of Citizenship awake at night. This is a fraud that promises to pay R$ 2,500 immediately to citizens.

According to reports, criminals can get in touch with the citizen in various ways, but most commonly via email or whats app. In the message, they inform that the individual is entitled to emergency aid in the amount of R$ 2,500. They also say that the money is already available and that it is ready to be transferred.

To further exploit the citizen, criminals indicate that the individual only needs to indicate his pix key for them to make the transfer. With the intention of taking the alleged money, some citizens end up taking the bait, clicking on the links and even sharing the news so that, even involuntarily, they help to spread the coup.

It is a fraud. By means of a note, the Ministry of Citizenship reminds that it does not make any type of deposit of Auxílio Brasil through the Pix system. Payments take place within the digital social savings account system, so that users can move the benefit through the Caixa Tem app.

In addition, there is no social assistance that pays R$2,500 to its users, at a federal program level. The current Auxílio Brasil makes minimum payments of R$ 600. It is a fact that some users manage to earn more than this level, but we are not talking about R$ 2,500. The average of transfers is around R$ 607.

Tips to avoid scams

Recently, the Federal Police (PF) released a kind of technical note giving tips for people to avoid falling into scams. While there is no way to completely protect yourself, some measures can lessen the chances.

One of them is to pay attention to the links you receive on social networks. Even if the message was sent by someone you know, it’s important to think carefully before clicking. A simple touch can cause your cell phone to be invaded by malicious viruses.

Another important tip is to be suspicious of the benefits offered. The greater the advantage, the greater the chance that it is a hit. This is clear from the example cited in this article. A BRL 2,500 grant released instantly per pix would be too good to be true.

Citizens must still abuse official consultations. Check which agency is offering the particular benefit, and contact that agency to see if it is true that they are paying the benefit in question.

How to enter Aid Brazil

To be part of Auxílio Brasil, the citizen must have an active and updated registration in Cadúnico. In addition, it is necessary to have a per capita income of up to R$ 210 for all situations presented.

Even those who comply with all the entry rules, still have to wait for the selection of the Ministry of Citizenship. Normally, you have to wait some time for your name to actually enter the social benefit payroll.